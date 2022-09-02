Danish card data suggests spending has been trending mildly down through August and is now on par with 2021 spending over the period. Considering the steep increase in prices, this amounts to a real decline compared to last year. That being said, consumers continue to show resilience in the face of an unprecedented erosion of disposable real income and historically low consumer confidence.
Retailing has been trending downward through August compared to last year and is now around 5% weaker than at the same time in 2021 in nominal terms. This is mainly driven by weaker personal retailing, such as spending in clothing stores.
Service spending continues to outperform last year, but has also come down in the last part of August, mainly due to weaker travel spending. When accounting for seasonal patterns, we have seen a decline in travel spending through August, following the surge in the early summer. Spending in hotels is also coming down, not least when accounting for price developments.
Restaurant spending continues to perform well, compared to pre-covid levels, even when accounting for higher prices. Compared to this time of year in 2021 restaurant spending is around the same levels in real terms, indicating that we are still seeing some rebound effects post Covid. We expect restaurant spending to be more muted in the coming months.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
