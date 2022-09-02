Danish card data suggests spending has been trending mildly down through August and is now on par with 2021 spending over the period. Considering the steep increase in prices, this amounts to a real decline compared to last year. That being said, consumers continue to show resilience in the face of an unprecedented erosion of disposable real income and historically low consumer confidence.

Retailing has been trending downward through August compared to last year and is now around 5% weaker than at the same time in 2021 in nominal terms. This is mainly driven by weaker personal retailing, such as spending in clothing stores.

Service spending continues to outperform last year, but has also come down in the last part of August, mainly due to weaker travel spending. When accounting for seasonal patterns, we have seen a decline in travel spending through August, following the surge in the early summer. Spending in hotels is also coming down, not least when accounting for price developments.

Restaurant spending continues to perform well, compared to pre-covid levels, even when accounting for higher prices. Compared to this time of year in 2021 restaurant spending is around the same levels in real terms, indicating that we are still seeing some rebound effects post Covid. We expect restaurant spending to be more muted in the coming months.

