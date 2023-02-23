Danish card data suggests that spending was up 2.5% in the first weeks of February up to the 20th compared to the same period last year, and 11.9% compared to 2019. With prices likely up more than 7% from last year, this still implies a real deterioration of spending y/y, but stronger data than we had for the end of 2022.
The last Covid-restrictions in Denmark where lifted by the end of January 2022. This implies that February figures should be largely free from base effects driven by restrictions themselves. However, the strong rebound that we saw in particularly service spending from February and through the spring last year will now drive y/y service growth lower.
That being said, service spending continues to hold up well, with restaurant spending significantly higher than in 2019, and travel spending higher than both last year, and pre-covid. It is a good sign that consumers feel confident in booking well in advance again, despite the rise in uncertainty around household finances seen through 2022.
Retailing spending is down half a percent from the first weeks of February last year. This is an improvement from where we where by the end of 2022, but still weak considering that retail prices have increased significantly over the last year.
So far, Q1 2023 spending looks to be somewhat strong than Q4 last year. This indicates that consumers are starting to see some improvement from lower inflation and in particular lower energy prices. However, it also raises some concern, that we might not have seen a sufficiently large decline in consumer demand, to drive inflation down towards 2% for the foreseeable future.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.