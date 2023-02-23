Share:

Danish card data suggests that spending was up 2.5% in the first weeks of February up to the 20th compared to the same period last year, and 11.9% compared to 2019. With prices likely up more than 7% from last year, this still implies a real deterioration of spending y/y, but stronger data than we had for the end of 2022.

The last Covid-restrictions in Denmark where lifted by the end of January 2022. This implies that February figures should be largely free from base effects driven by restrictions themselves. However, the strong rebound that we saw in particularly service spending from February and through the spring last year will now drive y/y service growth lower.

That being said, service spending continues to hold up well, with restaurant spending significantly higher than in 2019, and travel spending higher than both last year, and pre-covid. It is a good sign that consumers feel confident in booking well in advance again, despite the rise in uncertainty around household finances seen through 2022.

Retailing spending is down half a percent from the first weeks of February last year. This is an improvement from where we where by the end of 2022, but still weak considering that retail prices have increased significantly over the last year.

So far, Q1 2023 spending looks to be somewhat strong than Q4 last year. This indicates that consumers are starting to see some improvement from lower inflation and in particular lower energy prices. However, it also raises some concern, that we might not have seen a sufficiently large decline in consumer demand, to drive inflation down towards 2% for the foreseeable future.

Download The Full Spending Monitor