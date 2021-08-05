Danish card and MobilePay data, for July as a whole, is 10% above the 2019 level for this time of the year, and over-performing 8.4% compared to 2020. This is somewhat weaker than June, where spending was up almost 13% compared to 2019, indicating that the main boost from the reopening is behind us.
Overall, total spending continues to look strong, and through July we have seen a consistent lift in service spending, with particularly restaurants and bars performing well. Goods spending has declined somewhat compared to the first months of the reopening, but with retail spending up 16% in July compared to 2019, it is still doing well.
Staycation is visible in the data, as particularly DIY spending has been strong through July. That said, we are currently witnessing solid spending in both restaurants and tourist attractions and it seems the Danes are demanding many of the same things on their holiday in Denmark as when spending it abroad. A higher tendency to pay by card compared to cash, when vacationing at home might also elevate the figures.
Spending on both eating and drinking out has improved significantly in July. However, the data only covers spending by Danes and not tourists -" which is particularly a problem for businesses in the Copenhagen area, who rely more heavily on overseas tourism.
The otherwise remarkable comeback to airline and package holiday spending has halted through July, likely affected by good summer weather at home and worries about the delta variant. The industry is very much vulnerable to new travel restrictions, and currently, the arrow is pointing in the wrong direction going into the fall.
