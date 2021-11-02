The September rate cut ended the need for FX intervention - DKK1.5bn of intervention settled in October, but took place before the rate cut.

The government's net financing need was much lower than projected in October.

It gave room for a further DKK10bn reduction in CP issuance and a rise in government deposits.

Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just published October's FX reserve and monthly central bank balance sheet data. Among the main highlights were:

The FX reserve dropped to DKK492bn from DKK502bn in September.

DN bought another DKK1.5bn in FX intervention - FX intervention took place in September, but settled in October.

The government scaled down Commercial Paper issuance by another DKK10bn. Total Commercial Paper issuance now stands at DKK20bn.

The government's net financing need was DKK-8bn in October - DKK42bn lower than projected in the budget update released in August.

Consequently, government deposits rose to DKK163bn from DKK160bn in September.

The 10bp rate cut in September ended the need for FX intervention from DN after EUR/DKK rose to around 7.4400. Another DKK1.5bn of intervention settled in October, but took place before the rate cut. Hence, DN intervened for a total of DKK74.5bn prior to the rate cut.

The FX reserve declined DKK10bn, which was due to a reduction in the government's issuance of foreign Commercial Paper of DKK10bn. Total issuance now stands at DKK20bn.

The government's net financing need continues to be much stronger than the Ministry of Finance's projections. In October, the net financing need was DKK-8bn, which was DKK43bn lower than the DKK35bn projection from the August budget review. Consequently, government deposits rose to DKK163bn in October from DKK160bn in September.

