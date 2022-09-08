- Danish card data suggests spending was up 2.6% in August compared to August 2021 - we saw a similar increase in July compared to the year before. We will not get inflation figures until Monday for August, but prices are likely to be up by around 6% excluding energy compared to last year (9% including energy). This implies a drop in real consumer spending of around 3-4% from last summer, given that most energy bills are not payed with card.
- Considering the massive drain on personal finances from energy bills, the largest decline in real wages in decades and very high levels of uncertainty for households, the fact that we have not seen a steeper decline in real consumer spending is encouraging.
- Retailing was down 2.5% in nominal terms in August compared to last year, whereas services was up 13% compared to both last year and pre-Covid levels.
- The weakness in retailing is mainly driven by weaker personal retailing, such as spending in clothing and shoe stores. However, it is worth noting that inflation has been more muted in these areas as well. Grocery spending is largely on par with last august, but with food prices up around 15%, this amounts to a considerable real decline.
- Service spending continues to outperform last year, with travel agencies and airlines showing a 70% surge in spending compared to August last year. This is of cause largely due to the low levels last year, and we have seen signs of weakening through August compared to pre-pandemic levels.
