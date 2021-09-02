Danmarks Nationalbank did not buy foreign currency in FX intervention in August, but FX reserve rose due to addition of DKK29bn SDR from IMF.

It was the first month since February with no FX intervention. EUR/DKK dropped in the end of August, so FX intervention likely to resume in September.

Government deposits rose sharply after much stronger public finances.



Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just published Augusts' FX reserve and monthly central bank balance sheet data. Among the main highlights were:

The FX reserve rose to DKK483bn from DKK459bn in July.

DN refrained from buying EUR/DKK in FX intervention in August. Instead, the FX reserve rose due to addition of DKK29bn in SDR.

The government scaled down Commercial Paper issuance by another DKK5bn. Total Commercial Paper issuance now stands at DKK35bn.

The government's net financing need was DKK-34bn in July - DKK37bn lower than projected in the budget update released in May.

Consequently, government deposits rose to DKK160bn from DKK116bn in July.

DN refrained from making FX intervention in August where EUR/DKK traded slightly higher than the 7.4360 FX intervention level from recent months. It was the first month with no FX intervention since February. However, EUR/DKK dropped to 7.4360 at the end of August and remains here. It likely means DN will have to resume FX intervention in September. After the addition of DKK29bn of SDR from IMF, DN has more than regained the FX reserves lost in March last year when the crisis hit. Then DN lost DKK65bn, but has received a total of DKK79bn through FX intervention and SDR. In our view, the trend of low EUR/DKK and need for FX intervention will continue until DN eventually cuts interest rates. We maintain our call for a 10bp cut to -0.60% in 3M.

Government finances improved further in August, where the net financing need were DKK37bn lower than projected by the Finance Ministry in May. Some of it may simply be due to early payments of taxes and repayments of lockdown related tax loans, but that cannot account for all of the improvement in our view. Consequently, government deposits rose to DKK160bn - the highest level since May. The government used DKK5bn to pay down foreign Commercial Paper issuance, which now stands at DKK35bn. It brings it in line with the year-end target of the debt management office, but we see potential for a further reduction over the coming months.

Download the full report