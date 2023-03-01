Pressure for a stronger DKK has caused the Nationalbank to widen the deposit rate spread to the ECB by 15bp twice in five months, leaving the spread at -40bp. That is a record low except for 2015, where there was a strong appreciating pressure following the de-pegging of the CHF, and where there was also a different set-up of the National Banken rates.
An ever-increasing current account surplus is one important reason. In 2022, the surplus was boosted by the surge in freight rates, which increased revenue in the large Danish shipping industry far more than higher energy prices pulled the surplus down. But that effect had largely faded by the end of 2022, where the surplus nonetheless was still large (the service deficit in November was not related to shipping). Danish manufacturing, whether physically located in Denmark or not, continues to create large net inflows, as do returns from ever-larger Danish investments abroad. This looks set to continue, and furthermore, Danish natural gas production should increase by 29m MWh, by 2024, which would generate a revenue close to 1% of GDP.
Fundamentally, the current account surplus is driven by an excess of savings compared to investment. A surge in wages and inflation could moderate that picture. A collective bargaining agreement has just been reached in Danish manufacturing, which will increase the minimum wage by 5.5% in 2023 and 5.4% in 2024. Most workers earn more than the minimum and will likely see smaller increases in their local agreements, though. Danish wage growth could be to the high side compared to the Euro Area in coming years, but that is unlikely to be enough to significantly alter the current account balance, in our view. Hence, we see little reason to expect National Banken rates to increase relative to ECB. One factor that could change that outlook could be a global financial disruption, such as a sharp weakening in equities or the USD.
