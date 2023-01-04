-
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) sold another DKK5.8bn in FX intervention in December to floor EUR/DKK.
Next step for DN, in our view, will be to widen the policy rate spread another 10bp to -35bp, when ECB likely hikes its policy rate again in February.
Government deposits were DKK161.8bn in December – that is more than enough to cover the DKK128bn gross financing need in 2023.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) sold another DKK5.8bn in FX intervention in December to floor EUR/DKK around the 7.4360-65 level. It comes on top of the DKK3.7bn it sold in November and brings the total amount of FX intervention since it widened the policy rate spread to ECB in September to DKK9.5bn.
EUR/DKK still trades close to the 7.4360-65 floor, which means DN will likely need to make a move on the policy rate again. We expect it hikes 10bp less than ECB on 2 February, i.e. it hikes 40bp in response to a 50bp ECB hike, and widens the spread to -35bp.
The government’s net financing need was DKK4.5bn in December and lower than the DKK11.8bn projected net financing need from the August budget update. The total net financing need in 2022 was DKK-128.7bn, i.e. the government saw huge net revenue last year.
Consequently, it has built a sizeable cash buffer on its account at the central bank. It was DKK161.8bn in December. That is more than enough to cover the entire gross financing need in 2023 of DKK128bn.
