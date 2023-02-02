- Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) hikes 35bp to 2.10% in response to ECB's 50bp rate hike earlier today.
- DN hiked 15bp less and widened the spread to -40bp in response to a period of downwards pressure on EUR/DKK.
- We expect this to be enough to weaken DKK and the need for FX intervention.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just announced it hikes its key policy rate 35bp to 2.1% in response to ECB's 50bp rate hike earlier today. DN thus hikes 15bp less than ECB and widens the spread to ECB's key policy rate to -40bp. The decision follows a period of downwards pressure on EUR/DKK and FX intervention selling from DN. DN sold DKK13.2bn in FX intervention that settled in January and a total of DKK23bn since October when it last time widened the spread to ECB.
DN takes an aggressive approach to weaken DKK. On two occasions it widened the spread 15bp (normally it moves in increments of 10bp) to -40bp - the widest spread since 2015. We expect this to be enough to weaken DKK and end the need for FX intervention, but we stress that DKK fundamentals have been very strong since the crisis and DN may be forced to act again.
