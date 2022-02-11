-
Inflation peaked in January. Lower electricity prices will pull inflation lower from here. It will remain elevated until the end of the year, though.
We still have not seen much of a pickup in the underlying price pressure. All the drivers are in place, though, and we expect core inflation to increase gradually.
We forecast inflation at 2.7% this year and 1.4% in 2023.
Lower headline inflation and higher
The mom increase in Danish inflation was the highest in 35 years in January and the inflation level was the second-highest since 1989, only surpassed by a single month in 2008, as we had also forecasted in our preview: Research Denmark - Perfect storm for inflation in January, 7 February. In this research piece, we will take a look at where the January figures leave us for the new year and update our forecast.
At 4.3%, January headline inflation was even higher than our 4.1% expectation and if we dig into the numbers, there were more than a few surprises leaving us to believe that the underlying strength of the figures was actually bigger than what first meets the eye.
Energy prices was the most important component to get right in January due to the very large price increases we have seen recently. As we had also expected, we saw a massive increase in electricity and gas prices. Electricity prices alone contributed 1.3%-point to headline inflation in January. District heating prices increased as well, which was expected due to the high fossil fuel dependence in some plants, which have announced price increases. We expect a large decline in both gas and electricity prices in February as warranted by market pricing. Fuel prices on the other hand look to continue higher in February. In the remainder of the year, we assume a steady decline back to lower levels for both electricity, gas and fuel. We do not assume a full normalization of energy prices this year, though.
Food prices increased sharply in January as also warranted by German prices. The price increase was bigger than we had expected, though. We are not expecting a reversal but see trend growth from here on. This is the key reason behind our upward revision of inflation this year.
Clothing discounts in January were larger than last year and larger than what we had expected. Prices will bounce back over the coming months, and thus the sale actually disguises the strength of the January figures.
Tobacco fees were increased on 1 January by DKK5 for a 20-pack of cigarettes. However, cigarette prices were unchanged in January. As the full price effect will feed through by April, a pickup in prices is also due here over the coming months.
