Danish CPI inflation has hit 10-year high driven by energy prices.
Underlying price pressures remain modest.
We expect inflation will remain above 2% until mid-2022. We revise our CPI forecast up and now expect 1.8% inflation in 2021 and 2022.
Core inflation remains stubbornly low
Danish CPI inflation increased to 3.0% in October, a 10 year high, a stronger reading than expected and yet another confirmation that core inflation does not seem to budge. CPI inflation has surprised to the upside during this year, as energy prices have surged. Fuel prices are up 27% yoy and high oil prices and a strong USD are the key drivers. However, the difference between the price of crude oil and gasoline is also close to all-time highs, indicating lack of refining capacity for car fuel and high transportation costs. Electricity prices have increased 27% and natural gas prices by 71% during the recent year, which is historically fast. Energy prices add 1.6%-point to total CPI inflation currently, which is the highest contribution on record (since 2000).
The underlying price pressure in the Danish economy on the other hand continues to be modest with net core inflation at just 1.2%, unchanged from September. Prices on goods in high demand globally like household appliances, used cars or game consoles are not seeing price increases. Restaurant prices increased 1/2% in October, but this mostly looks like a correction from a decline in September. A much tighter labour market and early signs that salaries are starting to pick up could put some pressure on service prices, but we are not seeing it yet. We have a modest pickup in core inflation in our forecast and risks are to the upside here. We still think lack of materials and higher commodity prices will have limited impact on Danish consumer prices, apart from energy, because of low weight in the CPI measure and reluctance of pass-through to consumer prices.
We expect inflation to remain at the current elevated level for the remainder of the year. Electricity and gas prices have come down compared to October highs and we assume some further normalisation. That said energy prices have increased more and for longer than we had assumed in our previous forecast and thus we revise our inflation forecast up and now see inflation above 2% through the whole of 2022H1. Risks to energy prices are high in both directions. We expect inflation will be 1.8% in both 2021 and 2022.
