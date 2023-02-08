Danish card data suggests that spending was up 2.7% in January compared to January last year, and 10.1% compared to January 2019. This is a clear improvement compared to December, where spending was down 0.9% y/y nominally. We do not get January inflation numbers until Friday, but we expect to see a significant decline in inflation, which would correspond to an improvement in real card spending from -8.4% y/y in December to around -4.2% y/y in January. This would be the lowest real y/y decline in spending since May last year.
Services saw a rebound in spending in January, with spending on plane tickets and travel agencies up 13% compared to 2019. By comparison, December spending in the same categories was flat relative to 2019. This is the first month with significantly higher travel spending than 2019 since September last year. January is usually the busiest month of the year for travel spending at consumers buy tickets for the year to come. Hence, it is a good sign that consumers feel confident in booking well in advance again, despite the rise in uncertainty around household finances seen through 2022.
Retailing remains weak, but fared a bit better in January than in December. Spending in clothing stores was up 8.6% compared to January 2019, whereas December sales were up by half as much from December 2019. Spending in home-related goods also fared slightly better than in December, when adjusting for seasonal patterns.
The improvement in the spending data follows a range of other both Danish and international data that signals slightly better economic conditions than just a few month ago. Lower energy prices is bringing down inflation and easing some of the pressure on household finaces, supporting spending on other goods and services.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
