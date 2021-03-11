Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 8 March, back around normal levels, when taking turn-of-the-month effects. This leaves little doubt that the partial reopening of the retail sector last week has given a major lift to spending.

Spending in retailing excluding grocery stores is up by 31% compared to normal, a significant increase from the week before, where it was down 10%. The development is driven by physical stores, where spending is now 7% above normal due to a tripling of sales compared to the week before the reopening. Taking account for the decline in cash spending this is still a return to normal in physical stores – but not much more. A normalisation of spending in physical stores is a strong development, not least taking into account that shopping centers and large stores remain closed.

Online sales remains elevated in most parts of retailing, but has come down across the board due to the reopening. We will follow developments in onlines share of spending closely, as to see how much of a structural shift the lockdown has led to.

Spending in physical clothing stores jumped from zero activity to normal levels last week, and with online remaining elevated, we saw spending jump to 30% above normal levels. A picture that shows up across retailing, with the exception of grocery stores, where spending declined somewhat last week.

Overall, the first figures from the reopening look strong for retailing, and it is encouraging to see how fast consumers have returned to normal behaviour. The reopening is only partial, and in many industries – including most of services – spending remains extremely low, and will remain low until they are included in the reopening.

