Inflation increased significantly in April, primarily driven by energy and food.
We adjust our inflation forecast higher on the back particularly continued very high energy and food price inflation than we have previously expected.
We expect inflation of 5.5% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2023, up from 4.5% and 1.2% respectively in our previous forecast.
Danish inflation increased from 5.4% in March to 6.7% in April, the highest level in 38 years. Key drivers were electricity, natural gas, food, and tobacco.
Energy prices are the most important to get right to forecast inflation in the short and medium term, because they are so volatile and by far have the biggest mom impact. In April, electricity and natural gas prices alone pulled inflation higher by more than 1%- point. We expect a decline in particularly electricity prices in May, but prices have increased significantly again recently and we have pushed the normalisation in prices further into 2022H2 and 2023, which pulls our inflation forecast significantly higher. The same goes, although to a much smaller extent, for petrol and natural gas prices. We assume a full normalisation of electricity prices during 2023 but expect natural gas prices to only partly normalise. The direct contribution to headline inflation from energy prices is currently close to 4%-points.
Food prices followed German prices higher in April with a very big increase of 1.8%. Global food prices have surged continuously since the fall and the pass through to consumer prices is typically lagged by several months. Thus, it is our expectation, that we will continue to see a pressure for higher prices. Our expectation for price growth is a bit more than double the typical pace we have seen over the past 15 years, unchanged compared to our 5 April forecast. We now come from a higher price level than what we previously expected and thus food prices is a key reason we adjust our inflation forecast higher.
Tobacco fees were increased on 1 January by DKK5 for a 20-pack of cigarettes. With the April print, the fee is now finally fully priced into cigarette prices.
