Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) followed ECB 1:1 and hiked its key policy rate 50bp to 1.75%.

The decision came despite a still strong DKK vis-à-vis EUR and additional DKK4bn in FX intervention selling November.

We expect DN to hike 10bp less than ECB in February and follow ECB after that, which brings the key policy rate in Denmark to 2.90% in May next year.

Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) raised its key policy rates 50bp to 1.75% today in response to the 50bp rate hike from ECB earlier today. DN thus opted to follow ECB 1:1 this time despite the still strong DKK vis-à-vis EUR and subsequent DKK4bn in FX intervention selling in November. DKK faced headwinds recently from a drop in freight rates and USD and DN likely wanted to wait-and-see if a further widening of the spread to ECB’s policy rate is necessary.

The market was expecting DN to hike about 10bp less than ECB today, so the decision to follow ECB 1:1 will likely send EUR/DKK lower and down to 7.4365 again, trigger renewed FX intervention selling over the coming weeks and trigger a further widening of the spread to ECB’s policy rate.

ECB was hawkish today and signalled more big rate hikes await at coming meetings. We now expect ECB to hike its key policy rate to 3.25% in May. DN will therefore get the opportunity to widen the spread to ECB’s policy again next year without the confusion of cutting rates in the middle of a hiking cycle. We still expect DN to hike 10bp less than ECB in February and to follow ECB after that, i.e. we forecast DN to hike its key policy rate to 2.90% in May.

