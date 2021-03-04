Democrats revised their $1.9 trillion Covid "American Rescue Plan of 2021". Let's investigate the details.

Democrats to change eligibility for direct payments

Commenting on revised eligibility rules, Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, a member of Senate Democratic leadership says “This is a fair way forward.”

President Biden signed off on the last-minute alterations to the direct payments, which would shrink the $1,400 checks to zero more quickly for individuals making more than $75,000 and married couples making more than $150,000, according to Democrats familiar with the changes.

“This is a fair way forward,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, a member of Senate Democratic leadership, said of maintaining the income thresholds, but accelerating the speed at which checks are phased out. “I think that’s a reasonable compromise.”

Free money eligibility

The prior proposed phase out was $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married couples.

Both the old proposal and the new fair way will hand out free money whether or not anyone was impacted by Covid or not.

Those who kept their job but worked at home come out blazingly ahead. Not only did those workers have reduced travel costs and lunch costs, they get free money on top of it.

This we define as a "fair way forward" for individuals. But what about cities?

$350 Billion Covid "Bailout" to States, cities, and counties

The $1.9 trillion proposed package awards $350 Billion to States, Cities, and Counties.

Adam Andrzejewski, founder of OpenTheBooks, Via Zerohedge notes the Biggest Winners And Losers

Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com finally located the $350 billion allocation, line-by-line, in a supplemental database hidden on the back end of the House Oversight Committee’s website.

We mapped the data to each of the 50 states. Click here to see how much taxpayer money Congress earmarked your hometown to receive from the COVID “relief” bill.

Congress tried to hide these line-by-line appropriations, but thanks to technology and the internet, you can search it for yourself.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats changed the allocation formula from being based on population to the unemployment rate. This change caused 23 states to gain $31.9 billion and 27 states to lose that funding. The four biggest winners were Democratic strongholds: California—which reaped an extra $6.7 billion; New York—which added another $6 billion; Illinois — increased by $2.1 billion; and New Jersey — a $2 billion increase.

Furthermore, we found that Puerto Rico received more funding at $4 billion than 22 states. Including an extra “plus up” from the previous CARES Act Covid aid bill, the District of Columbia received more funding at $2.3 billion than 13 states.

What about cities?

New York City received $4.3 billion, which is more money than 25 state governments.

Chicago, with their bonds at junk status, was allocated $1.98 billion, an amount more than 12 state governments.

Democrats apparently don’t believe anyone will object to giving big bailouts to prosperous towns. Beverly Hills, CA, will receive $6.3 million while the Hamptons, NY, will get $8.6 million. They’re followed by Key West, FL ($10.1 million); Greenwich, CT ($21 million); Oyster Bay, NY ($32.7 million); and Cambridge, MA ($65 million).

The 50 richest places (Bloomberg) would receive $100 million in COVID-19 bailout funds. For example, Atherton, CA, the wealthiest city in America with an average household income of $525,000, received $1.3 million from the legislation.

Hillsborough, CA, reaps $2.1 million from the bill even though it boasts a median home price of $5.8 million.

Scarsdale, NY—the richest place on the East Coast—would get $2 million in “relief.”

The wealthy county of Santa Clara, CA, is set to receive a whopping $385 million from the legislation. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the county has the highest median income of any county in California. The county seat is the city of San Jose, where the average home price tops $1 million.

American rescue plan

The American Rescue Plan of 2021 is "rescuing" individuals not at all impacted by Covid as well as the wealthiest cities in the country.

Allegedly, this is the "Fair Way" forward.