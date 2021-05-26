USD is finally gaining ground as indices pullback with markets drawing closer to the final week of the month and a long weekend in the US and UK. A surprise plunge in US new home sales in May isn't all that it seems. NZD is the only currency gaining vs USD after a relatively hawkish RBNZ policy statement. New data showed that May US new home sales sank to a pace of 863K from 1021K the month before. That's one of the sharpest drops in record and a sharp correction after a surge since the pandemic.Cardano is up 13% on the day, continuing to perform all major cryptos. Gold hit 1912, rising more than $70 right after we posted this Alert-Gold-Video. Despite the long weekend ahead, there will be a round of crucial US macro data, which could trigger a spike in yields.
Where the US housing market goes will be a critical input for US growth this year and beyond. Americans are famous for taking home equity loans and the construction sector can be an major tailwind.
So is demand tapped out? No.
Price is the ultimate measure of demand and the median new home sales price was up 20.1% y/y. More telling may be a long series of anecdotal reports from home builders who are struggling with supply bottlenecks and unexpected commodity price increases.
Typically, new homes are sold on spec at agreed-on prices 1-2 years before the final product is delivered. That leaves builders with all the exposure to commodity prices – namely lumber. Since prices have been flat for much of the past decade, that's usually something that can be absorbed into margins. This year though prices of lumber have quadrupled and that's left homebuilders in a bad spot.
Rather than doubling down, trying to hedge or guessing at prices, many are opting not to sell the homes until they're nearly completed. So construction is continuing to boom but the 'sales' are being pushed further into the cycle.
This is an other example of how bottlenecks are making it tough to gauge just how strong the economy is.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair refreshed the weekly bottom before bouncing off an ascending support line from May 17 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Bears battle key support above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.
Gold bulls tiring around $1,900 but daily support holds
Gold prices were struggling to hold the bid above $1,900 on Wednesday's New York session. The price of gold was lower on the day by 0.15% into the closing bell on Wall Street. All eyes turn to the month-end and the final key data releases in the US.
VeChain price stabilizes, VET projects 80% gain on the return of FOMO
VeChain price just broke out from a bullish formation on the four-chart after a period of intense volatility that was highlighted by a 250% rebound off the May 19 crash lows. The developing breakout is in ...
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq surges 70 points; Larimar Therapeutics shares plummet
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 34,358.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 13,728.18. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,195.92.