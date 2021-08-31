While the delta variant continues to spread around the world, the relatively strong vaccine coverage in the EU and UK appears to be effective in limiting the number of hospitalizations and deaths. The US situation remains mixed as the vaccination rates vary largely between states due to vaccine skepticism. Emerging markets have suffered the most as a result of weaker vaccine coverage.

More signs of a “twin peak” in the global economy have emerged over the late summer. Global PMIs appear to have peaked in July, and August figures suggested a further slowdown in growth momentum. Despite this, the level of growth remains relatively strong in western economies towards the fall.

US inflation figures moderated in July as the core goods CPI fell from the April-June highs. Commodity prices have moved lower which will contribute to lower inflation moving forward. While there have been signs of easing in the global supply chain challenges, delivery times and freight rates remain high. The decline in inventories and growth in order backlogs have become less intense since late spring, but US core inflation is likely to remain above Fed’s target at least until 2022, read more in Global Inflation Watch - Commodity pressures ease further but freight rates leap again, 19 August.

Fed is expected to begin tapering by late 2021 despite the delta variant spreading in some US states. Powell gave no precise signals in Jackson Hole, but recent Fed speak has generally sounded hawkish. While this year’s inflation surge is still seen as mostly transitory, Fed has now reached its inflation goal and the rest depends on the labor market recovery. High number of job opening together with the ending of the federal unemployment benefits in early September should continue to drive employment higher over the coming months. ECB will likely recalibrate its pandemic-era easing programs, (namely the PEPP) in September, but as it is unlikely to announce explicit tapering talks, the overall stance of European monetary policy will remain very expansionary for now.

Risk sentiment has remained positive despite occasional spikes in volatility. Equity indices have continued higher and implied volatilities remain low. A key exception has been Chinese and other EM equities, which performed poorly over the summer due to the Delta variant. Broad USD has appreciated as global growth momentum has peaked, while cyclical scandi and commodity currencies have declined. We expect similar trends to continue, as global growth continues to stabilize, and also expect moderately higher long US yields as Fed begins tapering later this year. Read more in our latest FX Forecast Update - Risks are tilted towards more upside for dollar, 18 August, and Yield Outlook the US - Tapering and market impact, 26 August.

Download The Full Monthly Executive Briefing