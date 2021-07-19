Main macro themes
Number of new cases has increased in many countries amid the delta variant spreading. Importantly, the vaccines appear to be effective, as for example in the US, authorities have reported that virtually all new hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated people. With most of the elderly and risk groups already fully vaccinated, news trict lockdowns in western economies appear unlikely. Vaccine inequality remains high, though, with coverage being much weaker in most emerging economies. Read more in our latest Covid-19 Update, 15 July.
ECB introduced to a new strategy framework, with an asymmetric 2% inflation target. ECB will aim for inflation to fluctuate around the 2% target, but the implementation will be more flexible compared to Fred's Average Inflation Targeting (AIT), which requires inflation to overshoot the target after a period of below 2% inflation. However, as the new target did not come with new monetary policy tools or target variables, we do not expect it to have a major impact on the inflation outlook at least in the short to medium term. You can read more in our Flash ECB Research: Strategic Review: Striving for symmetry. ECB will discuss the implications of the strategy review in its meeting next Thursday, see our ECB Preview: Aligning forward guidance to strategic review outcome.
US inflation surprised to the upside in June: Both headline and core CPI rose by 0.9% m/m, with headline reaching 5.4% and core 4.5% y/y. Shortage of semiconductors is limiting new car production, which in turn has supported demand and prices for used cars and contributed to the higher CPI. Fed’s Powell took a dovish line in his remarks last week, once again calling for the inflationary pressures to remain transitory and saying that Fed will continue bond purchases in coming months. We still expect Fed to turn more hawkish in the fall, as US labor markets continue their recovery. Globally, the narrative for more hawkish central banks continued in New Zealand, where RBNZ announced the ending of their QE program already this July.
Market developments
Risk sentiment has been shaky in early July, with value rotation trades continuing to lose steam. Inequities, financials have declined moderately, while the energy sector has been leading the losses after oil prices fell from their recent peak. The OPEC+ negotiations and upcoming production increases have shaken markets recently.
Long yields have moved lower both in the US and Europe. Inflation expectations have remained relatively stable, while real yields have declined. Broad USD has appreciated against most currencies, with EUR/USD hovering near 1.18. Last week, we published our latest FX Forecasts, where we still expect further USD strength and weaker Scandies towards fall, read more in FX Forecast Update -"holiday edition: More Scandi-weakness in store for H2, 15 July.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips under 1.18 as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, extending its gains as worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain weigh on the market mood.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.