Main macro themes

Number of new cases has increased in many countries amid the delta variant spreading. Importantly, the vaccines appear to be effective, as for example in the US, authorities have reported that virtually all new hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated people. With most of the elderly and risk groups already fully vaccinated, news trict lockdowns in western economies appear unlikely. Vaccine inequality remains high, though, with coverage being much weaker in most emerging economies. Read more in our latest Covid-19 Update, 15 July.

ECB introduced to a new strategy framework, with an asymmetric 2% inflation target. ECB will aim for inflation to fluctuate around the 2% target, but the implementation will be more flexible compared to Fred's Average Inflation Targeting (AIT), which requires inflation to overshoot the target after a period of below 2% inflation. However, as the new target did not come with new monetary policy tools or target variables, we do not expect it to have a major impact on the inflation outlook at least in the short to medium term. You can read more in our Flash ECB Research: Strategic Review: Striving for symmetry. ECB will discuss the implications of the strategy review in its meeting next Thursday, see our ECB Preview: Aligning forward guidance to strategic review outcome.

US inflation surprised to the upside in June: Both headline and core CPI rose by 0.9% m/m, with headline reaching 5.4% and core 4.5% y/y. Shortage of semiconductors is limiting new car production, which in turn has supported demand and prices for used cars and contributed to the higher CPI. Fed’s Powell took a dovish line in his remarks last week, once again calling for the inflationary pressures to remain transitory and saying that Fed will continue bond purchases in coming months. We still expect Fed to turn more hawkish in the fall, as US labor markets continue their recovery. Globally, the narrative for more hawkish central banks continued in New Zealand, where RBNZ announced the ending of their QE program already this July.

Market developments

Risk sentiment has been shaky in early July, with value rotation trades continuing to lose steam. Inequities, financials have declined moderately, while the energy sector has been leading the losses after oil prices fell from their recent peak. The OPEC+ negotiations and upcoming production increases have shaken markets recently.

Long yields have moved lower both in the US and Europe. Inflation expectations have remained relatively stable, while real yields have declined. Broad USD has appreciated against most currencies, with EUR/USD hovering near 1.18. Last week, we published our latest FX Forecasts, where we still expect further USD strength and weaker Scandies towards fall, read more in FX Forecast Update -"holiday edition: More Scandi-weakness in store for H2, 15 July.

Download The Full Research Vacation Wrap