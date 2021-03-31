Improved UK GDP and Chinese PMI readings have done little to lift spirits today. Deliveroo has already disappointed its new shareholders, with sharp declines highlighting risks going forward. The US comes into focus this afternoon, with Biden hoping to lay out fresh stimulus plans as jobs data lifts the lid on Biden’s previous efforts.

Improved data from UK and China do little to move the dial.

Deliveroo flops as investors question valuation and timing.

US in focus, with jobs data and fresh stimulus plans expected to dominate.

The recent rise in Treasury yields has put tech stocks on the back foot once again, with improved economic data doing little to lift investor sentiment. Overnight declines in China highlighted the general malaise seen in the investing community, with impressive gains across both manufacturing and services PMI surveys doing little to lift stocks in the region. Meanwhile, a welcome upward revision to the UK fourth-quarter GDP reading provided little by way of upside for stocks in the region, with the pound seeing moderate gains.

Deliveroo’s arrival on the stock market has done far more to highlight the innate risks of investing fresh listings than deliver value to their 70,000 new shareholders. Sharp moves on IPO day are typically attributed to a bank either overvaluing or undervaluing a stock, and this is no exception. This listing comes at exactly the wrong time for shareholders, with rising treasury yields bringing pressure on growth/tech stocks, and valuations based on a period of massive upheaval for the restaurant business. No doubt, the company has the ability to grow into their valuation over time, but the expectation that we will see poor momentum for pumped up growth stocks doesn’t exactly fill investors with complete confidence. Deliveroo firmly falls into the pandemic winners category, but at a time when traders are looking for value recovery plays, this doesn’t look like the most attractive proposition.

Looking ahead, the US comes back into focus for a busy end to the week. Jobs data out of ADP provides us with clues as to the direction of travel for Friday’s non-farm release, although with traders hoping to see some initial benefit from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package agreed earlier in the month. Meanwhile, Biden is not resting on his laurels, with the president planning to lay out plans for another $3 trillion recovery package that will likely garner market attention over the coming months. A mixture of US infrastructure and continued growth in Chinese manufacturing provides optimism for the miners, with base metals starting to find a bid after recent weakness.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 42 points lower, at 33,025.