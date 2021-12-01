Inflation is 'not transitory' said the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at his testimony before the Senate yesterday, and the stock markets took the ‘no transitory’ phrase as a slap in the face. Most equities dived yesterday, yet the US equity futures rebounded as fast as they dived in the overnight trading session. Nasdaq futures are up by 1.30% at the time of recording.

But be careful, this is probably not a proper recovery, it is simply the volatility rising!

And what about omicron? Well, Jerome Powell didn’t seem too concerned about omicron, or the near-term impact of the virus on the economy. The problem is, Jerome Powell may not be concerned with the new omicron strain, but investors are, and watching the Fed support fade away is certainly not the best news and the news doesn’t come at the ideal time.

And Bitcoin in all this? The inflation hedging properties of Bitcoin are not granted, really, and the fact that the Fed would pull away the cheap liquidity could actually hit the appetite in cryptocurrencies. This is what Mike Novogratz, who is a billionaire crypto investor said following Jerome Powell’s comments yesterday.

And, Christine? Well, inflation in the Eurozone jumped from 4.1% to 4.9% in November, versus the expectation of 4.5% by analysts. That’s a big, big number for the eurozone. It doesn’t look transitory, and it seems to be accelerating as well. Therefore, I am increasingly convinced that we will soon see Christine Lagarde raising the white flag soon and announcing that, finally, inflation is not all that transitory.