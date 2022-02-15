Notes/Observations

- Ukraine tensions and Fed rate-hike bets recently whipsaw global markets.

- Russia try’s to calm markets concerns of any imminent invasion of Ukraine.

- Reports of Russian troop movements back to bases fueled speculation that tensions over Ukraine were easing.

- UK employment data supported the case for further BOE rate hikes.

- Spain Jan final CPI data revised higher.

- German Feb ZEW misses expectations but improves from prior month reading.

- Plethora of bond supply continued to hit the market.

Asia

- Japan Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.3% v 1.5%e; GDP Annualized Q/Q: 5.4% v 6.0%e.

- Japan Dec Final Industrial Production M/M: -1.0% v -1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.7% prelim.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda commented that the recent fixed rate operation had its intended effect as its pushed down 10-year JGB yield by 3bps to 22bps.

- RBA Feb Minutes reiterated stance that Board was prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation evolve; Reiterated forward guidance that would not raise cash rate until CPI was sustainably within 2.0-3.0% target.

- China PBoC added liquidity via 1-year Medium Term Lending facility (MLF) with rate unchanged at 2.85%.

- Renewed speculation of PBOC rate cuts during Q1.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy stated that his country wanted peace; Confident in its army which is much stronger than in 2014.

- Ukraine said not to see a full scale Russian attack in the coming days.

- UK PM Johnson Office noted that Johnson and President Biden emphasized that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in protracted crisis for Russia. Leaders agreed that there was still a crucial window to avoid war after Moscow hinted that it was still open to a diplomatic solution.

- US Dept of Defense (DOD) spokesperson Kirby noted that Russia President Putin gave himself more military options with each passing day. US did not believe Putin has made a final decision on invasion; He could invade with little to no warning.

- US official said to have noted that satellite images showed Russia troops leaving assembly points and moving to attack positions. Some press reporst circulated that Ukraine President Zelensky had been informed” that Wednesday, February 16th would be the day of the attack.

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde stated that target was an inflation rate of 2% over the medium term and added that to achieve this, the ECB would take action at the right time.

Americas

- Canada PM Trudeau confirmed to invoke emergency powers in response to protesters and to bring an end to the blockades; Would be time limited and restricted to certain regions and not use the Act to call up military to deal with protester situation.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Dep Gov Heath stated that Banxico would use Fed hikes as a floor going forward; Banxico would likely hike 25bps in March if Fed did.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.00% at 465.58, FTSE +0.68% at 7,582.75, DAX +1.34% at 15,316.10, CAC-40 +1.24% at 6,936.92, IBEX-35 +1.01% at 8,660.06, FTSE MIB +1.44% at 26,795.00, SMI +0.75% at 12,116.86, S&P 500 Futures +1.19%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly lower but later turned around to trade broadly positive; sectors among those leading to the upside are industrials and financials; sectors among those leading to the downside are materials and technology; defense subsector underperforming following reports of Russian exercises coming to an end; BAM sells it’s contractors unit to Stadsbader; ABN Amro sells its Verzekeringen unit to NN; focus on geopolitical issues with German Chancellor Sholz scheduled to meet Putin in Moscow; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Marriott, Temenos, Airbnb and BorgWarner.

Equities

- Energy: Engie [ENGI.FR] -2% (earnings; outlook), RussNeft [RNFT.RU] +4% (Glencore sells stake).

- Financials: Randstad [RAND.NL] +4.5% (earnings).

- Healthcare: AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] +4% (study results).

- Industrials: Michelin [ML.FR] -2% (prelim earnings).

- Technology: Capgemini [CAP.FR] -0.5% (earnings).

- Materials: Glencore [GLEN.UK] +3% (earnings).

Speakers

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell stated that the EU was prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns.

- UK Foreign Sec Truss stated that needed to see a full scale removal of Russian troops from border to believe claim of no plans for an invasion.

- France Fin Min Le Maire commented that all options on EDF were on the table, including nationalization.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden stated that had not seen any significant surge in underlying inflation.

- Hungary Central Bank Dep Gov Virag stated that the anticipated slowdown in inflation will take months longer than previously forecasted.

- German ZEW Economists commented that it expected inflation to decline but at a slower pace and from a higher level than previously thought. Also expected an easing of the pandemic-related restrictions and a economic recovery in H1 2022. Over 50% of experts now predict that short-term interest rates in region to rise in the next six months.

- Russian forces said to be conducting military drills across almost all military districts and fleets. Some drills said to be concluded; respective army forces, including Western and Southern armies to return to their bases.

- Russia Central Bank (CBR) said to begin testing of the digital ruble; CBR and Finance Ministry failed to reach an agreement on crypto with 12 banks willing to test the digital ruble. CBR did not reach an agreement with Finance Ministry on crypto.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Risk appetite trying to find some tailwinds after reports circulate that some Russian troops would return to bases following military drills. Move appeared to build upon yesterday’s comment from Russia Foreign Min Lavrov that he could see a way forward for talks with US and NATO and proposed to continue with diplomatic work.

- USD and JPY currencies weakened on the back of rising risk appetite while US and European bond yields rose.

- German 10-year yield moved above 0.30% (highest since 2018).

Economic data

- (NO) Norway Q1 Consumer Confidence: 5.5 v 11.0 prior.

- (FI) Finland Dec GDP Indicator Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.2% prior.

- (UK) Jan Jobless Claims Change: -31.9K v -51.6K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 4.6% v 4.6% prior.

- (UK) Dec Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 4.3% v 3.8%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-bonus) 3M/Y: 3.7% v 3.6%e.

- (UK) Dec ILO Unemployment Rate: 4.1% v 4.1%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: -38K v -58Ke.

- (DK) Denmark Q4 GDP Indicator Q/Q: 1.1% v 2.0% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan PPI M/M: -0.9% v +3.9% prior; Y/Y: 30.6% v 33.0% prior.

- (RO) Romania Q4 Advance GDP (1st reading) Q/Q: -0.5% v +0.8%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 5.2%e.

- (NO) Norway Jan Trade Balance (NOK): 91.8B v 106.0B prior.

- (IN) India Jan Trade Balance: -$17.4B v -$17.9Be v -$21.7B prior; Exports Y/Y: 25.3% v 38.9% prior; Imports Y/Y: 23.5% v 38.5% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jan Final CPI M/M: -0.4% v -0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.0% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.8% v -0.9% prelim; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.1% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jan CPI Core M/M: -0.7% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y (final): 2.4% v 2.4% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Dec House transactions Y/Y: 32.9% v 24.4% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 2.1% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 5.7%e.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Central Gov't Budget Balance (TRY): +30.0B v -145.7B prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: +0.9% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.1% v 4.7%e.

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Trade Balance: €3.9B v €4.2B prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Consumer Spending Y/Y: 4.5% v 8.7% prior.

- (PL) Poland Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.7% v 1.8%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.1%e.

- (PL) Poland Jan CPI M/M: 1.9% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: 9.2% v 9.4%e.

- (IT) Italy Dec General Government Debt: €2.678T v €2.695T prior.

- (NG) Nigeria Jan CPI Y/Y: 15.6% v 15.5%e.

- (DE) Germany Feb ZEW Current Situation Survey: -8.1 v -6.5e; Expectations Survey: 54.3 v 55.0e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb ZEW Expectations Survey: 48.6 v 49.4 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.6% v 4.6%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Preliminary Employment Q/Q: 0.5% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.1% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Trade Balance (seasonally adj): -€9.7B v -€4.7Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€4.6B v -€1.5B prior.

- (GR) Greece Jan CPI Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.1% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 5.5% v 4.4% prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: 6.5% v 5.5% prior.

Fixed income Issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR23T vs. IDR25T target in bills and bonds.

- (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) opened book to sell new Jun 2053 OLO bond via syndicate; guidance seen +14bps to OLO.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2031, 235 and 2040 bonds.

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €B vs. €4.0-6.0B indicated in new 0.50% July 2032 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: % v 0.14% prior (Oct 26th 0221 under 0% July 2031 DSL).

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.9B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.25B in 1.0% Jan 2032 Gilts; Avg Yield: 1.598% v 0.918% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.51x v 2.23x prior; Tail: 0.7bps v 1.9bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (PE) Peru Dec Economic Activity Index (monthly GDP) Y/Y: 1.6%e v 3.5% prior.

- (PE) Peru Jan Unemployment Rate: No est v 7.8% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 0% Apr 2027 BOBL.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Trade Balance: No est v €5.5B prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Feb FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: 2.0%e v 1.8% prior.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.5B in 6-Month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Jan Housing Starts: 245.0Ke v 236.1K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Empire Manufacturing: +11.0e v -0.7 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PPI Final Demand M/M: 0.5%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 9.0%e v 9.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.8%e v 8.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.3%e v 6.9% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Jan Existing Home Sales M/M: -1.5%e v +0.2% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserve data.

- 10:30 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves.

- 10:40 (CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Q4 GDP Q/Q: 2.6%e v 5.7% prior; Y/Y: 9.2%e v 13.2% prior; 2021 Full Year GDP Y/Y: No est v -6.8% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 8.8%e v 9.6% prior.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel Jan CPI M/M: 0.0%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.9%e v 2.8% prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Jan National CPI M/M: 4.0%e v 3.8% prior; Y/Y: 50.8%e v 50.9% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Dec Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $137.4B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $223.9B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.7%e v 3.8% prior.

- 18:30 (AU) Australia Jan Leading Index M/M: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 20:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years; 5~10 Years and 25 Years~ maturities.

- 20:30 (CN) China Jan CPI Y/Y: 1.0%e v 1.5% prior; PPI Y/Y: 9.5%e v 10.3% prior.

- 20:30 (KR) Korea Central Bank to sell KRW1.1T in 3-year Bonds.

- 22:00 (CN) China to sell 1-year and 10-year Bonds.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan Dec Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior.