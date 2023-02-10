Deeper correction on the cards?

Share:

Equity markets are ending the week on a flat or slightly downbeat note which has largely reflected the mood all week, really.

Central bankers, particularly from the Fed, have been out in force stressing caution over interest rate expectations. And it's clearly had an impact following that red-hot jobs report last Thursday. Markets are now pricing in two more hikes from the Fed and possibly one cut later in the year.

No time for sparkling wine

I think it's safe to say the sparkling wine can remain on ice after data this morning confirmed the UK avoided a recession at the end of 2022 by the narrowest of margins. So much so that there's every chance that a tiny revision over the next couple of months confirms quite the opposite.

Ultimately, this isn't a story of whether the UK is in recession or not as that's just a simple technical definition. It's a story of zero growth - quite literally in the case of the fourth quarter - and the fact that this likely represents the recent past, present, and near-term future prospects for the UK economy. High but falling inflation and basically no growth for some time. It's all a bit bleak really.

Of course, that's better than where we expected to be at this point so that's a positive. The data towards the end of the year is actually quite difficult to pick apart due to the impact of one-off or temporary events like the world cup, the loss of premier league football, and most importantly, the many, many public sector strikes that continued into the new year. The negative impact on the pound was brief though as the data doesn't tell us anything we didn't already know, nor does it alter the outlook on inflation or interest rates.

Stronger China buoys oil

Oil is heading for a strong week of gains, wiping out last week's losses, as analysts continue to be encouraged by China's transition to living with Covid. While the buzzword for large parts of the global economy this year is "resilience", when it comes to China it's more a question of just how strongly it will bounce back.

The assumption, once they began removing restrictions, was that the first quarter or two would be tough but the second half of the year would see growth unleashed backed by fiscal and monetary measures. Now it would appear those expectations are being brought forward which should stimulate demand for oil and other commodities. While oil has been somewhat rangebound over recent months, a stronger Chinese recovery could well strongly test those upper limits.

Deeper correction on the cards?

Gold may be in the green on Friday but I'm not convinced its near-term prospects are particularly bullish. The yellow metal has moved into a correction phase over the last week or so and while the back end of last week saw it fall quite sharply, there may be further to go.

It's been a week of consolidation and clawing back some losses but it's struggled to gather any real momentum in that and for a fourth day yesterday it ended the session well off its highs. While $1,820-$1,830 is the next technical support area below, it's $1,780-$1,800 that really intrigues me, should it get that far.

First big test of the recovery

After showing solid resilience over the past few weeks, bitcoin finally appears to have entered into a correction phase after falling almost 5% on Thursday. The community won't be too dismayed by the move as it was never just going to go from strength to strength and this correction will enable us to see just how quickly money pours back in. It should be an interesting couple of weeks.