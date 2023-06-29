Share:

Outlook: Today brings German inflation, final US Q1 GDP (with revised inflation numbers), weekly jobless claims, May pending home sales and Powell speaking again. There is also an EU summit in Brussels.

It would appear that several of our signals are just dead wrong, especially after the big move yesterday. But in most cases, what we are really seeing is range-trading and the outcome is a coin toss. The dollar rallyette could have started with Australia’s inflation report so much less-bad than forecast. After all, the AUD is our canary in the coalmine—it so often leads the G10 (ex Japan) market.

Not long afterwards came Fed chief Powell’s comments at the ECB central bank conference in Sintra. He said “Policy hasn’t been restrictive for very long and it hasn’t been restrictive for long enough …so we believe there’s more restriction coming.”

Powell also said "a strong majority of Committee participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates two or more times by the end of the year." Reuters points out there are only four more meetings this year, starting with July 25-26 and calls the comments “turning the screw.”

In fact, Powell doesn’t expect core inflation will get to the 2% target until 2025. Powell said hiking at alternate meetings might be a good idea, or it might not—consecutive is good, too. We were sorry to see no mention of lifting the core target. The ECB’s Lagarde and BOE’s Bailey were appropriately hawkish, too, but lacked the Powell punch. The ECB has raised rates by 400 points over the past year and is expected to hike in both July and September—but the Fed has raised rates by 500 points and now has the same forecast for July and September.

Friday may tell us whether core is still high when we get the PCE numbers for May. Powell said he expects it at 4.7%, the same as April and actually higher than 4.6% in March—no progress at all year-to-date. The lack of progress is what is making Mr. Powell so stubborn. It’s not clear what that says about the Fed’s attitude toward lag. It’s almost as though it wants to dismiss it, and that means overshooting.

Note that the consensus forecast is indeed for 4.7%, and not even Trading Economics has a different number. One reason core is so sticky—corporate greed that led to price gouging. Even the WSJ acknowledges that several companies admit they had gotten pricing power and “the customers get used to it.” One of the shockers is Kelloggs, the company that makes your kids’ breakfast cereal.

As a side note, the FT reports the UK is taking on food inflation. “Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to scrutinise profits in the food industry supply chain as part of a series of steps agreed with UK regulators to try to help households and squeeze high inflation.” Separately, “… the Treasury announced Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was carrying out work to address ‘high food inflation’, including looking at profit margins for companies in the supply chain.” It was 14.6% in June. But the government (of course) rejects the idea of caps. Nobody is naming Brexit or any way around it.

Back to the US: The CME FedWatch tool shows the probability of two hikes to 5.50-5.75% by the December meeting has risen from 4.9% a month ago to 24.9% today. It has been rising steadily and “should” get to a Powell number at some point. The main point is that expectations of rate cuts this year are starting to vanish. Unfortunately, they may reappear next week when we get payrolls if the number is soft and unemployment rises. A hardcore group that thinks the Fed will blink can come out of the closet.

The next three months are going to be stressful. It’s another month to the July Fed meeting and then a horribly long wait to the next one on Sept 19-20, skipping August.

Forecast: Next Tuesday is a “hard” US holiday, July 4, Independence Day, and everything will really be closed. At least some proportion of traders in all classes will take Monday to get a 4-day holiday and that could make for a thin market (either no action or higher volatility).

It appears our skepticism about the dollar rally was premature and we should have stuck with the upbeat narrative—based on resilience and growth. But it’s a mistake to forget the ever-present anti-US and anti-dollar bias that makes every slip and tumble so much far worse than if they happened anywhere else and that requires the US to deliver far better data than anywhere else. This means it can be a hard slog to get chart-critical highs. Whereupon we get complaints again about the too-strong dollar and how unfair that is.

Tidbit: An observation from the long view of the stock market—always sell the stock of a company that puts a woman in the CEO chair. That means they get to blame her when results are lousy. We have seen it happen time and time again. Now look at Twitter.

Tidbit: Reuters offers a dandy chart that rebases currencies from the start of the pandemic. The divergence of the yen is especially dramatic in this perspective. We wish Reuters had added the Chinese yuan, which would track the yen. That would highlight that while the Western G7 members (plus Australia) are all busy hiking, while in the east, countries are busy cutting and goosing.

Tidbit: The ruble keeps falling and hit a 15-month low overnight, presumably on a quest for a safe haven but also by the end of a tax period, according to Reuters. See the dollar/ruble chart.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!