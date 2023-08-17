Gold lower as predicted to my next target & only support of note this week at 1900/1895 (& holding here all through yesterday). I am betting on a bounce from here in severely oversold conditions.
A break above 1908 is a buy signal for today & should hopefully trigger gains to targets: 1913/15, 1920, perhaps as far as 1926/28. A break above 1932 can target 1938/40.
Longs need stops below 1890. A break below 1890 this week is an important sell signal. If this happens today, first target is 1870/65 but 1845/40 is not out of the question.
Gold weekly chart
Silver finally hit my target & strong support at 2245/25 as we become oversold, with a low for the day 5 ticks below this week. Again today, longs need stops below 2210. Targets: 2290/95, 2320/30.
A break above 2260 is more positive for today.
WTI Crude September made a high for the day just 7 ticks from my sell level & resistance at 8150/8200.
The break below 8150 on Tuesday was my sell signal & break below 8050 yesterday was the next sell signal targeting 7950/30 (hit yesterday), probably as far as strong support at 7830/00 today. Watch for a low for the day. Longs need stops below 7750.
Minor resistance at 7990/8000. Strong resistance at 8030/50, shorts need stops above 8080.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0900 amid dour mood
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.0900 in the early European trading hours this Thursday. The US Dollar maintains a buoyant tone amid a cautious market mood and renewed hawkish Fed expectations. Traders await the mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.2750, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading cautiously, pressured by sustained US Dollar buying. Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 and a weaker risk tone underpin the safe-haven Greenback. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE to limit losses for the Pound Sterling.
Gold consolidates near $1,900, recovering from five-month lows
Gold price recovered its losses registered on Wednesday, currently trying to hold the ground near the $1,900 per troy ounce during the early trading hours in the European session on Thursday.
Cardano price nearing June lows could extend the losses for more than 3.8 million investors
Cardano price is inching closer to a crucial support level, losing which would mark significant losses for the investors. The biggest impact of this would be felt by the very investors that are currently reluctant to make a move on the chain.
‘Significant upside risks to inflation’
FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials see ‘significant upside risks to inflation that may require more tightening’.