Decline in Bitcoin and Gold buying momentum might be only temporary

While it has not always been easy to point out clear trends in financial market sentiment this year, both Bitcoin and Gold can be considered as assets that have surpassed expectations.

The surge in Bitcoin price has particularly surprised. Especially after such a horrific second half of 2022, where sentiment for Cryptocurrency as a sector as well as an asset class collapsed like a house of cards. The pain and suffering were so widespread that it became inevitable to ask the question regarding whether buyers would have the courage to ever return to the market. Yet, the price increase of above 60% for Bitcoin year-to-date shows that there is still resilience and enthusiasm for this asset.

There will of course be some debate regarding what exactly encouraged the surge in Bitcoin price over the last few months. It could have been as simple as a price recovery. The more exciting story to tell is that global banking fears and long-standing memories of what transpired during the 2007 global financial crisis inspired buying interest in an unconventional asset class. Such as Bitcoin.

However, time has so far shown that the events of Credit Suisse reflected more of a confidence crisis rather than beginnings of a new banking sector crash. As initial fears over potential contagion into other asset classes cooled, we have noticed somewhat of a pullback in Bitcoin buying momentum.

I would personally view the recent price action in Bitcoin as a pullback rather than expecting Bitcoin to accelerate substantially to the downside from here. Of course, volatility in Cryptocurrencies is unforeseen by nature and investors need to manage risk accordingly.

The ability of Bitcoin to re-approach $30,000 was however important from a historical standpoint. The lack of buyers ability to maintain price action at this level is also what has likely encouraged the pullback since.

In my view we are likely to now see somewhat of a range between $25,000 to $30,000 for the time being. The $25k handle could be looked upon as a floor for price before sellers get excited to push in additional declines.

In terms of Gold, the pause in buying momentum is more likely than not because of the changing expectation in the market that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting interest rates in the United States this year. Such expectations after such a drastic change to higher interest rates over the last year was always somewhat ambitious if inflationary pressures remained persistently strong.

I do expect for inflationary readings and jobs reports out of the United States to be seen as high-risk economic data releases from this period moving deeper into 2023 as the theme for investors to watch. Should job numbers particularly show that higher rates in the United States are having a detrimental impact on the employment sector, sensitivity will increase that the Fed will not be able to hold interest rate policy at such levels even if some Fed speakers suggest otherwise in their comments.

All in all, $2,000 will be looked at as a psychologically critical area for price action. As it has long been.

If global economic fears creep back into financial market sentiment and expectations resume that the Fed will need to reverse its current cycle of high interest rates policy, hope can resume that a return to above $2,000 in Gold is still possible.