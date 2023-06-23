Asia Market Update: Decent equity declines [>1.5%] seen in Asia; JP equities dropped after Mfg PMI contracted; CNH falls amid Shanghai holiday.
General trend
- Japan’s core inflation data was above ests.
- Quiet session seen for USD/JPY, thus far.
- Commodity currencies decline as the Offshore Yuan and equities dropped; AUD down despite the rise in AU yields.
- Commodities also trade generally lower.
- GBP extends decline following BOE rate hike.
- TRY trades at record low [**Reminder Jun 22nd (TR) TURKEY CENTRAL BANK (CBRT) RAISES ONE-WEEK REPO RATE BY 650BPS TO 15.00% (LESS-THAN-EXPECTED); Further tightening to be done gradually].
- Hang Seng extended losses after the holiday [the usual culprits weigh (Property and Tech)].
- Shanghai Composite closed again for holiday.
- Australian equities extend declines [REITs drop amid higher bond yields; lower oil prices weigh on energy names].
- US equity FUTs drop after mixed session on Wall St.
- China has in the past announced RRR cuts on Fridays.
-The Summary of Opinions from the Jun BOJ Meeting due on Jun 26th (Mon).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,188.
-AUSTRALIA JUNE PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.6 V 48.4 PRIOR [4th straight contraction].
-Australia 3-year/10-year futures yield curve inverts; UST yields rose on Thurs. [Reminder Jun 28th (Wed): Australia Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator due].
-New Zealand May ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: +1.8% v -2.2% prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.4% at 19,135.
-Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
- (EU) ISCC [EU-backed] conducted on-site audits on firms from China, said the source of certain waste products could not be verified - financial press.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.6% at 33,458.
-JAPAN MAY NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.2%E; CPI EX FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.1%E; CPI Ex Fresh Food/Energy (Core-Core) Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.2%e [fastest rise since Jun 1981].
-JAPAN JUN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 49.8 V 50.6 PRIOR [falls back into contraction].
- 5-year Japan JGB yield declines to the lowest since Nov 2022.
-Murata Manufacturing [6981.JP]: Plans to triple silicon capacitor production capacity - Japanese press.
South Korea
-Kospi opens +0.2% at 2,599.
Other Asia
-Malaysia May CPI Y/Y: 2.8% v 3.0%e (moves back within target range for 1st time in 12 months).
-Singapore May CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.4%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.7%e.
North America
-(US) Fed Chair Powell: Strong majority of the FOMC feels there is a little further to go on rate hikes, perhaps two more hikes might be appropriate - Senate testimony.
-(US) Fed releases factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing $3.21B v $3.62B w/w; Banks have borrowed $102.7B v $102B w/w from new BTFP facility [7th week of consecutive increase].
-*(US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 264K V 259KE (matching highest since Oct 2021); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.76M V 1.79ME.
-*(US) MAY EXISTING HOME SALES: 4.30M V 4.25ME.
- BlackRock [BLK]: Announces job cuts affecting <1% of staff.
- Ford [F]: Reportedly preparing to layoff US salaried workers in coming weeks to cut costs as it spends heavily on EVs - press.
- Nasdaq [NDAQ]: Prices $4.25B and €750M Senior Notes Offerings.
Europe
-*(UK) BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) RAISES BANK RATE BY 50BPS TO 5.00%; MORE-THAN-EXPECTED; (record number of consecutive hikes, and highest level since 2008).
-(UK) June GfK Consumer Confidence: -24 v -27.0 prior [highest since Jan 2022].
-(IE) Ireland Jun Consumer Confidence Index: 63.7 v 62.4 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.8%, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -2%; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi -0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0959-1.0928 ; JPY 143.18-142.81 ; AUD 0.6767-0.6691 ;NZD 0.6191-0.6138.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,926/oz; Crude Oil -1% at $68.80/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.8700/lb.
