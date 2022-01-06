Outlook: The “end of easy money” was well telegraphed in advance but not factored insufficiently to equity and bond prices, apparently. We may not be out of the woods with respect to a repeat taper tantrum. We are surprised that markets had failed to prepare themselves better–Fed minutes analyses are usually a boring word count and invented inferences about missing or altered vocabulary. For this document to have roiled markets so hard is a serious warning that equities may indeed be correctly named a bubble. That’s a dangerous word because embedded in it is the implication that irrationality rules and crowds can turn into murderous gangs at a drop of a rumor.

That may imply tomorrow’s payrolls in the US and inflation in the eurozone could become trigger points for messy markets. Eurozone inflation is expected to be a bit lower at 4.8% from 4.9% and the core at 2.5% from 2.6%. If so, nothing much by way of market reaction, but if the actual varies from the expected to constitute a Surprise, watch out. In FX, traders are fully capable of embracing the idea that the ECB can’t hold on to its current do-nothing-yet stance.

As for payrolls, the US got a mere 210,000 in November, the worst reading since Dec 2020 (and sure to be revised). This time the forecast is for 400,000 and Trading Economics has 425,000. Again, the discrepancy between actual and expected is the FX driver. A shortfall would lead to the line of thinking that the Fed will pull in its horns and slow down the taper, balance sheet reduction or first hike, any and all a dollar downer.

The CME Fed Watch tool shows the market expects the first rate hike at the March meeting--67.5% when it was 30.5% only a month ago. What about a 4th hike? A not-negligible 20.3% see that as possible.

The shift to lightning-speed tightening expectations is a Shock in its own right. We say it’s unrealistic to the point of being silly–the Fed cares about its reputation as much as getting the policy right, and it would be extremely unusual for it to act as fast and hard as these fresh expectations are building in.

Besides, there are two wild cards in the deck. First is the pandemic, which may taper off to flu-status by year-end–or not. The vaccination debate will be ongoing, but so will herd immunity. One point of view is that if you catch and survive Omicron, you are immunized against Delta. We await the science on whether that’s so. Along that same line, other variants are in the pipeline and we know nothing about their transmissibility and lethality. So far, the US and Western Europe have mostly decided not to succumb to pandemic panic and to keep calm and carry on. A few countries have severe lockdowns (Austria) but that is not the trend of dealing with it. In the US, another lockdown wouldn’t fly, anyway. This implies upcoming growth continuing in the same trajectory if a little moderated. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow on Tuesday for Q4 was 7.4%, down from 7.6%. But still–over 7%!

Secondly, inflation numbers are almost certain to start dropping, even if in some cases it’s a function of statistics. This is especially true in the case of year-over-year numbers as old price rises fall off the scale. The base effect can have a powerful influence from sheer repetition. Evaluating inflation data is going to get a whole lot harder, but you can bet the Fed economists are on top of it. Commodity prices, supply chain problems–yes. But also a new appreciation of rising prices as a function of corporate greed, with some push-back. A drop in inflation rates has a real chance of giving the Fed some breathing room. Four hikes is improbable. Two is more like it. When we start to hear economists acknowledge this high-probability scenario, the route can fizzle.

We always advise squaring up ahead of payrolls and watching from the sidelines. To trade the data is to gamble. Go ahead and attend that casino if you can afford to play, but admit that’s what it is–gambling without a probability of winning that is measurably bigger than the probability of losing, no matter how nimble your fingers.

