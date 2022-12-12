Recap
In our Nov-22 report (31-Oct-22, Brent $92.26), we were expecting a rise in Brent to $105 followed by a fall to $85 and then towards $77.56-75 in the longer run. However, Brent fell from $99.56 itself and broke below $85 faster than expected. While our overall bearishness has played out well, it has been much faster than estimated triggered by the G7 price cap discussions, rising Covid cases in China, issues concerning Russian oil exports and a weaker Dollar.
Executive summary
Brent can slowly fall towards $77.56-75 initially and then towards $70 in the coming months. Most commodities look bearish in the longer run, preceded by an initial sideways consolidation, only to be followed by a sharp fall. This is bearish for Crude as well. If the much discussed G7 price cap kicks in, it can well lead to a fall in crude prices. Also, the outlook of a slowdown in economic growth could keep crude under downward pressure for now. All put together, Crude is bearish.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
