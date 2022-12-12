Recap

In our Nov-22 report (31-Oct-22, Brent $92.26), we were expecting a rise in Brent to $105 followed by a fall to $85 and then towards $77.56-75 in the longer run. However, Brent fell from $99.56 itself and broke below $85 faster than expected. While our overall bearishness has played out well, it has been much faster than estimated triggered by the G7 price cap discussions, rising Covid cases in China, issues concerning Russian oil exports and a weaker Dollar.

Executive summary

Brent can slowly fall towards $77.56-75 initially and then towards $70 in the coming months . Most commodities look bearish in the longer run, preceded by an initial sideways consolidation, only to be followed by a sharp fall. This is bearish for Crude as well. If the much discussed G7 price cap kicks in, it can well lead to a fall in crude prices. Also, the outlook of a slowdown in economic growth could keep crude under downward pressure for now. All put together, Crude is bearish.

