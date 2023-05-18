US debt ceiling talk dominated markets this week as uncertainty kept investors cautious with so much debt fault risk around. Although most analysts see the actual chances of a US default as an unlikely outcome, it is still a tail risk markets have had to deal with all week. CAD inflation came in hot on Tuesday and this will be a concern for the Bank of Canada at its next meeting in early June. Oil prices are trying to find a base helped by the IEA’s forecast this week focusing on the tighter oil market that is still expected in the second half of 2023.
Other key events from the past week
USD: Debt ceiling talks, May 15: Debt ceiling talks went on again this week without a clear resolution at the time of writing. The current US debt limit stands at $31.4 trillion and both US parties agree the limit needs to be raised, so it should be resolved in due course despite the political posturing.
CAD inflation data: Hot inflation, May 16: Going into this inflation print it was going to be an important one for BoC policy. The headline came in at 4.4%, well above the 4.1% expected. Will this send EURCAD even lower next week?
Oil: IEA forecast, May 16: The IEA said that current market pessimism surrounding oil’s outlook stands in sharp contrast to the tighter market balance expected in the second half of this year. Will oil prices finally lift on China demand in the second half of this year?
Key events for the coming week
NZD: RBNZ rate meeting, May 24: The RBNZ is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25bps to 5.50% next week. However, will this be the last rate hike from the RBNZ before going on hold? Watch the AUDNZD pair next week.
GBP: UK inflation data, May 24: Inflation data is now a major focus for the BoE after the last rate meeting. If inflation comes in higher than market expectations again next week then the GBP will likely gain as traders price in yet more hikes to come from the BoE on June 22.
EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is testing 1.0800, extending losses in the European session. The US Dollar is extending the recovery amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Investors weigh US debt ceiling developments ahead of US data.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2400 after Bailey's testimony
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2400 in the European trading hours, having faced rejection just shy of 1.2500. Despite a mixed market mood, the US Dollar is clinging to recovery gains, weighing on the pair. Traders weigh BoE Bailey's testimony on Quantitative Tightening.
Gold drops to nearly one-month low amid sustained US Dollar buying
Gold price drifts lower for the third successive day - also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven - and drops to a nearly one-month low during the first half of the European session.
Solana captures new users as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle
Solana, a decentralized scalable blockchain platform, witnessed a spike in the number of active and new addresses in May. SOL has recently captured large volumes of new users as prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to recover from their recent declines.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.