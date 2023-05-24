Share:

USD: Jun '23 is Up at 103.550.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 74.39.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 127.01.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 44 ticks Lower and trading at 4147.75.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1977.10. Gold is 26 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/23/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/23/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of market correlation Tuesday morning. The Dow closed Lower by 231 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday Debt Ceiling talks resumed between House Speaker McCartney and President Biden. Unfortunately these talks produced no resolution or agreement on the Debt Ceiling, Budget or what that should look like. The markets looked upon this negatively and the indices plunged. As I said yesterday "no news is not good news." This is where perception becomes reality. From our perspective it is very tough to ascertain market direction when the markets aren't giving any signs one way or the other. Our own thoughts are that we won't have a stable market until this Debt Ceiling stuff is resolved. Today we have Janet Yellen speaking at around 10 AM EST and we hope that she will provide some insight on this issue. Will that be enough to move the markets? Only time will tell...