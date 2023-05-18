Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 102.965.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 72.45.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 128.23.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Higher and trading at 4178.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1981.20. Gold is 37 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 9:05 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Logan Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/17/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/17/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any evidence of market correlation Wednesday morning. The markets veered to the Upside and didn't look back as the Dow gained 409 points on the session and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation at all. The markets opened but at around 10 AM it was revealed that President Biden had an announcement regarding the Debt Ceiling and the markets went bonkers to the Upside. As it turns out the only "announcement" was that a deal looked good and might be wrapped up by the weekend. No real accord or deal has been approved or finalized but based on pure speculation the markets rose. We suspect that if an actual deal had been struck, the Dow would have risen by 1,000 points or more. Once again perception becomes reality. Today we have many economic reports to deal with ao time will tell if the markets can hold this momentum.