The debt ceiling seems to be the only market driver, or at least until the “debt ceiling does us part."

US futures are ticking higher after an overnight vote of confidence from both sides of the aisle that progress is being made and in anticipation of additional positive sound bites.

Market participants interpret no news in Asia as good news, suggesting both sides are keen to put ink to paper.

The notion of G-7 derisking rather than decoupling from China has supported local stocks. Still, the degree this middling muddle holds up is debatable after Micron Technology Inc got hammered after China labelled the company as a cyberspace security risk.

James Bullard, never one to shy away from the podium, suggested the Fed needs to hike another 50 bp. And given his views are on the Fed leadership's extreme hawkish side of the dove-hawks spectrum, the market has looked through his comment.