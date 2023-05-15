Share:

In this Market Update video, join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist, as he discusses the latest developments in the economy.

Clifford dives into the current hopes surrounding the debt ceiling, while addressing the persistent issue of sticky inflation.

He also examines the US dollar index in relation to the EUR and analyzes the potential effects of Newcrest Mining's acquisition by Newmont (NEM) on the AUD.

Additionally, Clifford sheds light on the concerning collapse of consumer sentiment in the US to record-low levels. There is at last some hope regarding debt ceiling negotiations. Though realisation Fed may have more to do is growing.

Stocks start the week heavy. US dollar strong. Stay informed and gain valuable insights into these critical economic indicators.