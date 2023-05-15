In this Market Update video, join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist, as he discusses the latest developments in the economy.
Clifford dives into the current hopes surrounding the debt ceiling, while addressing the persistent issue of sticky inflation.
He also examines the US dollar index in relation to the EUR and analyzes the potential effects of Newcrest Mining's acquisition by Newmont (NEM) on the AUD.
Additionally, Clifford sheds light on the concerning collapse of consumer sentiment in the US to record-low levels. There is at last some hope regarding debt ceiling negotiations. Though realisation Fed may have more to do is growing.
Stocks start the week heavy. US dollar strong. Stay informed and gain valuable insights into these critical economic indicators.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds corrective bounce above 0.6650 amid quiet markets
AUD/USD is holding the corrective gains above 0.6650 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair is capitalizing from a pause in the US Dollar advance while cheering China's liquidity support measures and some progress on US debt ceiling talks.
USD/JPY: Golden cross lures Yen sellers to aim for 136.50
USD/JPY picks up bids to remain firmer around 136.00, printing a three-day uptrend at a one-week high during early Monday. In doing so, the Yen pair cheers the previous day’s upside break of a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since April 28, close to 135.50.
Gold: 21 DMA holds the fort, what’s next? Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce at the start of the week on Monday, snapping a three-day downtrend. The United States Dollar (USD) has paused its upside momentum, as bulls take a breather after hitting weekly highs last Friday.
BGB price movement: What caused its impressive 9.5% rise?
BGB token has demonstrated a significant rise of 9.5% in the last 24 hours. This price surge has led the asset to break into the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the market by capitalization. BGB's bullish rating is attributed to its consistent positive performance over the past five days.
Challenges around China recovery and US equity market risk complicate debt ceiling risk
With everyone's eyes on the debt ceiling, things are getting more complicated by the challenges around China's recovery, which is veering bumpier than better and US equity market risk.