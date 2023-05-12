Share:

Join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, as he delves into the latest developments surrounding the highly anticipated Biden-McCarthy meeting concerning the pressing issue of the US Debt Ceiling crisis. Discover why the meeting has been delayed and explore the intriguing speculations suggesting progress made at the middle level meetings.

Additionally, Clifford Bennett sheds light on the noteworthy debates taking place by Federal Reserve members, which are set to unfold on Friday. Gain valuable insights into how these discussions may impact the market and learn why the current market conditions seem to be exhibiting signs of stabilization and calm.

Moreover, Clifford Bennett delves into the crucial topic of consumer sentiment, providing valuable analysis and insights into its significance for traders and investors. This video presents valuable ideas and strategies that can enhance your decision-making process.