USD: Jun '23 is Down at 104.055.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 71.21.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 43 ticks and trading at 127.08.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 99 ticks Higher and trading at 4238.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1968.40. Gold is 53 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is trading Lower. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:15 PM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 PM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:15 PM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/26/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/26/23

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday morning. The markets veered to the upside with the announcement that the deadline for Debt default was extended to Monday, June 5th as opposed to June 1st. The Dow closed Higher by 329 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though Secretary Yellen has found a way to extend the deadline to June 5th versus June 1st where it has been. Did she find money capital or cash laying around? We don't know but it was good that she found a way to extend it. Over the weekend it seems President Biden and Speaker McCartney has come to a tentative agreement concerning the debt ceiling. I say tentative because whatever is proposed must be approved by a majority in the House of Representatives and then sent to the Senate for approval. Assuming that this is approved it must then be forwarded to the President for his approval. All this needs to be done and approved by June 5th. This is a tall order indeed.