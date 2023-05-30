USD: Jun '23 is Down at 104.055.
Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 71.21.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 43 ticks and trading at 127.08.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 99 ticks Higher and trading at 4238.00.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1968.40. Gold is 53 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is trading Lower. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:15 PM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 PM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:15 PM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/26/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/26/23
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday morning. The markets veered to the upside with the announcement that the deadline for Debt default was extended to Monday, June 5th as opposed to June 1st. The Dow closed Higher by 329 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
It appears as though Secretary Yellen has found a way to extend the deadline to June 5th versus June 1st where it has been. Did she find money capital or cash laying around? We don't know but it was good that she found a way to extend it. Over the weekend it seems President Biden and Speaker McCartney has come to a tentative agreement concerning the debt ceiling. I say tentative because whatever is proposed must be approved by a majority in the House of Representatives and then sent to the Senate for approval. Assuming that this is approved it must then be forwarded to the President for his approval. All this needs to be done and approved by June 5th. This is a tall order indeed.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0700 on firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.0700, trimming losses in the European session. The pair is weighed down by broad US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350 in the European trading hours. Investors remain cautiously optimistic amid renewed worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike, helping the US Dollar stay afloat.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,950 ahead of US data
Gold price is staging a decent comeback toward $1,950 in Europe. The precious metal has snapped ts downside momentum amid a sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is capping the upside in the US Dollar ahead of the US Consumer Confidence data.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up Premium
Consumer confidence in the United States has come under the spotlight in 2022, as soaring inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus-related lockdowns carved Americans’ earnings.