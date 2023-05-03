Share:

Debt ceiling

As we have seen in the past, a resolution to the debt limit is likely to occur. The problem for risk markets is a negotiated deal may include a pullback in government spending that could negatively impact US growth.

The experience of the 2011 US debt ceiling crisis serves as a potent reminder that political events matter for economic and financial variables and that the political disagreement over the raising of the US debt limit can have a non-negligible impact on federal and US bank funding costs.

When you compound debt ceiling concerns with credit impingements apparently in full swing, effectively providing s slow-motion drag to the border economy, yes, things are looking a little bit bleaker, even more so as the manufacturing industry is facing deflationary price pressure in a world of still sticky inflationary cost pressures.

FOMC

The FOMC will likely tack on their third 25 bps clip of 2023 -- the presumed one-and-done to complete their most aggressive campaign in many decades. From here, with some tail risk around the machinations of the debt ceiling, one would assume the Fed will elect "time" over "pain," and the undertow of a tighter balance sheet should remain.

The Fed came into the year expecting to slow to 25bp hikes because they thought they were starting to get close to their destination. Just when they started to doubt that plan, with Powell acknowledging that data were coming in stronger and saying it was clear they had not over-tightened and they might have to speed back up, days later, they got perhaps the first sign that their policies were starting to bite. So, if you just look at the policy path from December, it's gone exactly as planned, but the journey has been anything but.

Oil

How does this translate into a 5 % beatdown in oil prices? It doesn’t. More enormous forces are working against the oil complex and related to deflationary price pressure in a still sticky inflationary cost environment crushing industrial heartlands globally.