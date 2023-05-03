Debt ceiling
As we have seen in the past, a resolution to the debt limit is likely to occur. The problem for risk markets is a negotiated deal may include a pullback in government spending that could negatively impact US growth.
The experience of the 2011 US debt ceiling crisis serves as a potent reminder that political events matter for economic and financial variables and that the political disagreement over the raising of the US debt limit can have a non-negligible impact on federal and US bank funding costs.
When you compound debt ceiling concerns with credit impingements apparently in full swing, effectively providing s slow-motion drag to the border economy, yes, things are looking a little bit bleaker, even more so as the manufacturing industry is facing deflationary price pressure in a world of still sticky inflationary cost pressures.
FOMC
The FOMC will likely tack on their third 25 bps clip of 2023 -- the presumed one-and-done to complete their most aggressive campaign in many decades. From here, with some tail risk around the machinations of the debt ceiling, one would assume the Fed will elect "time" over "pain," and the undertow of a tighter balance sheet should remain.
The Fed came into the year expecting to slow to 25bp hikes because they thought they were starting to get close to their destination. Just when they started to doubt that plan, with Powell acknowledging that data were coming in stronger and saying it was clear they had not over-tightened and they might have to speed back up, days later, they got perhaps the first sign that their policies were starting to bite. So, if you just look at the policy path from December, it's gone exactly as planned, but the journey has been anything but.
Oil
How does this translate into a 5 % beatdown in oil prices? It doesn’t. More enormous forces are working against the oil complex and related to deflationary price pressure in a still sticky inflationary cost environment crushing industrial heartlands globally.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.1000 early Wednesday following Tuesday's volatile action. Investors await ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events
GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of ADP employment report and ISM Services PMI. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 bps.
Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Mixed catalysts surrounding bank turmoil, US data and debt ceiling extension prod XAU/USD traders.
Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely
Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.