MARKETS

US stocks are little changed Monday. Washington lawmakers are still on the clock to solve the daunting debt limit dynamics, leaving market sentiment seemingly at the whim of every debt limit-related headline.

But it was a remarkably benign Monday session across all markets-- -- illustrating how investors may be transitioning to a more normal post-pandemic phase characterized by less volatility and uncertainty about rates and the economy, at least for now.

The VIX is well off the 25+ levels we have seen the volatility index spike to during the frequent bouts of uncertainty and tail risk over the past year. And when you consider that this stabilization in volatility is coming only 2 months after the March regional banks turmoil and a week ahead of the potential June 1 deadline on the US Federal government debt limit, it is a pretty remarkable relaxation.

And although gallons of ink are getting spilled on the debt limit saga, the top-of-mind debate beyond June 1 and as a Fed pause approaches this summer, the next big question for Forex markets is what happens next.

FOREX

There is still life in the dollar that benefits from its high-yielding status, and merely pricing Fed cuts in 2023 is not enough to turn the tide, as dollar bears need to have the Fed validate those rate cuts; hence traders are now looking for a clear challenger as dollar depreciation usually coincides with solid activity in the rest of the world, not US underperformance. We think recent developments all support this view and should also support some further Dollar strength.

Still, there is a risk that Fed commentary remains dovish for now, following on from comments from Powell and Williams last Friday. Still, that could get tested later in the week with a speech from Waller on Wednesday. In addition, some expect a Q1 GDP upgrade on Thursday, followed by solid income and spending data on Friday.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices could be riding the updraft from gasoline demand( and the bounce in RBOB futures) ahead of the Memorial Day weekend but are more likely getting a boost after Kpler data showed that total OPEC+ crude exports had fallen by nearly 2 million bpd from April to May.