US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 101.900.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Down at 97.89.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 19 ticks and trading at 142.04.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 156 ticks Lower and trading at 4225.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1905.50. Gold is 95 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/25/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/25/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Monday, and this usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets had other ideas and the Dow closed 238 points Higher, the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets was correlated to the Downside and in fact the markets traded Lower until 2 PM EST after which the indices migrated to the Upside. Why? This is called a Dead Cat Bounce and basically what that means is the markets traded Lower for the last two sessions but in order to take money off the table and pocket the profits traders must buy back their short sell. Remember that when you sell short you are selling and in essence betting that the markets will go lower. Now in order to book that profit, you must back it back. When enough traders start to do that and it drives the markets Higher, that is a Dead Cat Bounce. That's what we experienced yesterday. Today we have more economic reports than we've seen in the last few days so this could change market direction. But as in all things, only time will tell.