US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 94.220.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Down at 75.66.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 159.13.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 101 ticks Higher and trading at 4379.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1760.30. Gold is 15 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 8:40 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/06/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/06/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were correlated in that direction Wednesday morning. The markets had other ideas as the Dow closed 102 points Higher and the other indices closed in positive territory as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we predicted a Downside day and up until 2 PM EST yesterday afternoon the markets were trading in negative territory. So what happened? It appears the GOP has decided to give the Democrats some "food for thought" on the Debt Ceiling. Mitch McConnell gave the Dems 3 different scenarios or options on doing so. Immediately after this was reported the markets flipped into positive territory and didn't look back. Will this continue today? Only time will tell.