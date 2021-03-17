In the 3 most vital currency pair composition to overall currency markets, GBP/USD trades high 1.3800's, USD/CAD high 1.2400's and GBP/JPY middle 151.00's. GBP/USD Vs USD/CAD spreads 1400 pips and massively high for any normal market standards. The spread should trade at least 3 to 600 pips. GBP/USD to GBP/JPY separates 1300 pips and far to high. USD/CAD to GBP/JPY distance at 2700 pips is massive and not normal.

The market order at USD/CAD 1.2400, GBP/USD 1.3800 and GBP/JPY 151.00's is correct but prices are wrong as related to distance.

By view of spreads, GBP/JPY is off kilter and its price is high to GBP/USD and USD/CAD. GBP/USD is high in relation to USD/CAD or possibly USD/CAD is low to GBP/USD. GBP/USD as middle pair must view trades to GBP/JPY and USD/CAD then GBP/USD will follow due to position as middle currency pair.

USD/CAD short and long term most vital averages are located at 1.2046, 1.2316, 1.2587, 1.2719 and 1.3125. USD/CAD at 1.2450's is not only massively oversold to its day trade but the weekly trade as well.

USD/CAD Weekly

USD/CAD's weekly trade strategy: Long Anywhere or 1.2443 and 1.2432 to target 1.2687. Long anywhere as entry doesn't matter due to severe oversold prices. USD/CAD achieved lows for the week at 1.2433. The big break is located at 1.2587.

USD/CAD Day Trade

Below 1.2387, 1.2398, 1.2402, 1.2414, 1.2418, 1.2426, 1.2434, 1.2442

Above 1.2457, 1.2465, 1.2473, 1.2481, 1.2489, 1.2497, 1.2505 and 1.2513.

Most vital 1.2398 and 1.2414 Vs 1.2505 and 1.2413

Long only is the USD/CAD strategy to target the highs at 1.2505 and 1.2513. Then short to target 1.2457 and 1.2465.

GBP/JPY Day Trade

Below: 150.84, 150.97, 151.03, 151.12, 151.22, 151.33, 151.46, 151.53

Above: 151.69, 151.79, 151.88, 151.98, 152.07, 152.17, 152.26 and 152.36.

Most Vital 150.97 and 151.33 Vs 151.98 and 152.36.

Strategy is short 151.98 to 152.36 to target 151.69.

Overall, short tops and long bottoms.