In the 3 most vital currency pair composition to overall currency markets, GBP/USD trades high 1.3800's, USD/CAD high 1.2400's and GBP/JPY middle 151.00's. GBP/USD Vs USD/CAD spreads 1400 pips and massively high for any normal market standards. The spread should trade at least 3 to 600 pips. GBP/USD to GBP/JPY separates 1300 pips and far to high. USD/CAD to GBP/JPY distance at 2700 pips is massive and not normal.

The market order at USD/CAD 1.2400, GBP/USD 1.3800 and GBP/JPY 151.00's is correct but prices are wrong as related to distance.

By view of spreads, GBP/JPY is off kilter and its price is high to GBP/USD and USD/CAD. GBP/USD is high in relation to USD/CAD or possibly USD/CAD is low to GBP/USD. GBP/USD as middle pair must view trades to GBP/JPY and USD/CAD then GBP/USD will follow due to position as middle currency pair.

USD/CAD short and long term most vital averages are located at 1.2046, 1.2316, 1.2587, 1.2719 and 1.3125. USD/CAD at 1.2450's is not only massively oversold to its day trade but the weekly trade as well.

USD/CAD Weekly

USD/CAD's weekly trade strategy: Long Anywhere or 1.2443 and 1.2432 to target 1.2687. Long anywhere as entry doesn't matter due to severe oversold prices. USD/CAD achieved lows for the week at 1.2433. The big break is located at 1.2587.

USD/CAD Day Trade

Below 1.2387, 1.2398, 1.2402, 1.2414, 1.2418, 1.2426, 1.2434, 1.2442

Above 1.2457, 1.2465, 1.2473, 1.2481, 1.2489, 1.2497, 1.2505 and 1.2513.

Most vital 1.2398 and 1.2414 Vs 1.2505 and 1.2413

Long only is the USD/CAD strategy to target the highs at 1.2505 and 1.2513. Then short to target 1.2457 and 1.2465.

GBP/JPY Day Trade

Below: 150.84, 150.97, 151.03, 151.12, 151.22, 151.33, 151.46, 151.53

Above: 151.69, 151.79, 151.88, 151.98, 152.07, 152.17, 152.26 and 152.36.

Most Vital 150.97 and 151.33 Vs 151.98 and 152.36.

Strategy is short 151.98 to 152.36 to target 151.69.

Overall, short tops and long bottoms.

 

Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed

EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed

EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull

Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull

Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal. 

Gold News

Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off

Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off

Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.

Read more

SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news

SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news

Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location