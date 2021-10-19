Currency pairs on this day all trade at vital inflection points. USD/CAD broke below 1.2351 and next comes 1.2204 at the long term average followed by 1.1808. Current USD/CAD trades deeply oversold as day trade highs today are located 1.2362 and upon a break then 1.2394.

On the topside is EUR/USD as it approaches 1.1620 and 1.1665. Day trade highs today are located at 1.1682 and on a break then 1.1713. The correct 50 day average is also located at 1.1712. Shorts are protected as long as 1.1722 holds.

GBP/USD 1.3840 and 1.3854 approaches however day trade highs today are located at 1.3809 and upon a break then 1.3844. Shorts are protected below 1.3743 and targets day trade lows at 1.3714 and 1.3706.

AUD/USD's price path contains 2 vital points below: 0.7405 and 0.7312 at the long term average. AUD targets day trade highs at 0.7489 and upon a break then 0.7508. AUD/USD overall trades for the past 2 weeks at mid range and traveled higher from mid ranges.

USD/JPY highs and shorts today are located at 114.64 and 114.56 upon a break at 114.35.

As this day is the 19th and as reported, vital day trade information no longer exists. Fortunately, we don't require services as all work is done by pen, paper and calculator.

More to this day trade point, time changes November 7 to fall back 1 hour. Day trades then begin at 8:30 pm and 1:30 am as markets work on the next 6 months to time changes. The ECB reports then at 9:00 am and bumps against day trade end of day.

USD/CNY and EUR/CNY fix forecasts

The ECB reported USD/CNY Fix yesterday at 6.4303. As reported 24 hours ago, high side 6.4350 and low at 6.4314. Off by 11 pips and extremely close.

USD/CNY next 24 hours 6.4354 and 6.4329. The next 24 hours refers to today's ECB.

EUR/CNY

EUR/CNY was forecast at 7.4714 and 7.4665. The ECB reported 7.4617, off by 48 pips yet close as EUR/CNY trades 3 and 500 daily pips easily, more on volatile days.

EUR/CNY next 24 hours 7.4644 and 7.4571. Next 24 hours refers to today's ECB at 10:00 am.