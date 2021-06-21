Only 1 way exists to arrange trades and this method applies to all financial instruments to include any currency pair on the planet. It is the method traded by every central bank in the universe for day trades and the system was developed by central bank research during the central bank 2016 changes to interest rates.

Based on interest rates yet its a moving average system and all prices are exact. All central banks trade by moving averages and viewed from central bank Red Books, Blue Books or whatever color is used. See for yourself at any central bank.

All financial prices including currencies are Fixed, not rigged but fixed and this Fixed system allows for all trade information to be known in advance of all trades. Daily the below information changes and its imperative to maintain the daily changes for future trades.

Day trade duration is 7 1/2 hours and 3 news announcements from the 2016 changes. This is a radical change to previous 2016 day trades. Despite the changes, more opportunities exist for multiple trades as trade systems literally stole every traded pip for themselves. Day traders were left with maybe a few pips to trade but not enough to make any difference to profits.

I assure all, this is not rocket science as anyone can do it.

Only 1 other way applies to trade financial instruments and that is by exchange rates. Exchange rates not only employs to trade any financial instrument but exchange rates are used to trade other exchange rates.

Again. Anyone can do this.

Top Vital averages Bottom.

Bottoms and tops are factored radically different as much exists to short and long trades. Think about a pip = 1/1000 of a point. Very small number compared to other larger numbers to other financial instruments.

Here's an example of a full day trade.

GBP/USD

Most Important 1.3760 and 1.3780 Vs 1.3822, 1.3831, 1.3840, 1.3849, 1.3866, 1.3875 and 1.3884.

Bottom. 1.3744 achieves by 1.3779 and 1.3761.

Upper target 1.3884.

Continuation fail 1.3849.

5 vital numbers: 1.3744, 1.3760, 1.3780, 1.3849, 1.3884.

Remaining numbers offered to know exactly where prices are trading and to know if longs or shorts apply. Use a calculator daily, count on your fingers or add and subtract in your head.

DXY

For today, extract 5 vital numbers as follows: 91.76, 91.87, 91.99, 92.46 and 92.70. Short 92.70 and long 91.76.

Remaining numbers offered to know exactly where prices are trading and to know if longs or shorts applies.

WTI

For today, extract 5 vital numbers as follows: 71.28, 71.36, 71.42, 71.82 and 72.01.

S&P 500

For today, extract 5 vital numbers as follows: 4145.61, 4150.07, 4158.26, 4176.87 and 4187.29.

Gold

For today, extract 5 vital numbers as follows: 1755.51, 1768.75 1773.17.

Advice, Gold isn't worth a trade effort for day trades. Gold range for today is exactly 8.83 points. Nothing to trade.

Currencies remain the only game in town to profits as commodities, stock markets and all financial instruments lack ranges but this becomes an imperative to be precise in trade entries and targets.