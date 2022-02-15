US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.045.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 92.82.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 24 ticks and trading at 151.00.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 248 ticks Higher and trading at 4556.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1856.10. Gold is 133 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Mortgage Delinquencies - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 7:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 7:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 7:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 40 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/14/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/14/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher, and this usually reflects a Downside Day. The Markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 172 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we viewed the market early AM as usual, we noticed that just about all the instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes were pointed Higher. Now ordinarily we would say that this isn't correlated and that would be true if the indices themselves were pointed Higher; they weren't, they were pointed Lower and this unto itself would suggest a Downside Day. That plus the fact that from a geopolitical perspective the global are on edge as it relates to the Russian/Ukraine situation. Obviously, this isn't helping the global markets. Today we have PPI as well as Empire State Manufacturing Index, both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this change market direction? As in all things, only time will tell.