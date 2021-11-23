Dax, EuroStoxx, FTSE 100
Dax 40 December hit the buying opportunity at 16080/060. Try longs with stops below 16040.
EuroStoxx 50 December just completed a head & shoulders reversal pattern for a sell signal initially targeting minor support at 4310/00.
FTSE 100 December a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 7240/60.
Daily analysis
Dax held minor resistance at 16140/160 to retest strong support at 16090/060. Try longs with stops below 16040. A break lower however is a sell signal with 16060/090 working as resistance targeting 16000 & a buying opportunity at 15960/930. Try longs with stops below 15900.
A break above 16180 keeps bulls in control for today targeting 16260/280. A break above 16290 should target 16350/390.
EuroStoxx holding the head & shoulders neckline resistance at 4330/40 targets 4310/00 then 4270/60, perhaps as far as strong support at 4240/30.
Resistance at 4330/40 but above here allows a recovery to 4375/80 before a retest of 4400/10. Anyone want to bet on a double top sell signal here? A break above 4410 however targets 4418/20 but eventually, we can reach as far as 4450/55.
FTSE we have a buying opportunity at 7170/50 with stops below 7135. A break lower targets 7100/7090, perhaps as far as 7040/30.
Longs at 7170/50 target 7200 then first resistance at 7240/60 for some profit-taking. If we continue higher look for 7300/10 this week.
