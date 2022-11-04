DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: Distressed credit to lure more hedge fund investors next year -BNP survey.
Market Indices Overview:Waiting to confirm an impulse wave lower.
Elliott Wave count: Waiting to see if the next trading session can confirm an Impulse wave (five waves) lower as Wave i) if that is the case then we can look to short Wave ii) corrective rally.
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: Short Wave ii) corrective rally for the DAX STOXX50 EURUSD and GBPUSD.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
08:52 EURO STOXX 50.
10:19 UKX / FTSE 100.
17:20 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
