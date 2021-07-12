FTSE 100 (#UKX)

The FTSE 100 had a mixed week closing with a slight fall of -0.14%.

For the week ahead we confirm the uptrend with the first target at 7.165 and 7.215 to follow.

Indicators

This week the index consolidated between 7.165 and 6.980, a relatively wide range that indicates how the break of one of the two levels will lead to strong moves in either directions.

We remain in favor of an uptrend, supported by a rising 50MA and a MACD that is crossing over to the upside.

RSI is rising, the break of one of the two trendlines will anticipate the direction of the index.

Support at 7,030.

Resistance at 7.165.

FTSEMIB (#FTSEMIB)

The FTSEMIB had a week down by -0.88%.

For the week the FTSEMIB may have entered a bearish channel, we will wait for the reaching of 25.300 to have a more precise direction.

Indicators

The FTSEMIB this week closed below the 50-day average, which hasn't happened since January 2021.

It can be said that the uptrend channel was momentarily broken and the index began to form lower and lower highs from the beginning of June to today.

MACD is gradually falling below 0, which could indicate a shift in momentum.

A more bullish scenario, however, is given by the RSI that is approaching the trendline, where its break could support a bullish movement.

In addition, we had a strong rebound to 24.470 (intermediate support/resistance) followed by a strong bullish candlestick on Friday.

We will wait for a close above the 50 day average and above the bearish channel at 25.300 to re-confirm the uptrend.

Support at 25,554.

Resistance at 24.930.

DAX (#DAX)

The DAX closed the week up by + 0.37%.

For the week ahead we confirm again our target at 15.736 and then aim for 15.800.

Indicators

The intermediate resistance at 15.306 held up very well again and allowed the DAX to open the next day above the 50MA.

Volumes seem to be in favor of a bullish momentum also supported by a MACD that seems to want to crossover to the upside.

Particular formation in the RSI, a break of one of the two trend lines could suggest the future direction of the Index: we are in favor of a break to the upside.

Support at 15.306.

Resistance at 15.736.

S&P 500 (#SPX)

The S&P 500 had a positive week up + 0.90%.

For the week ahead, the index could go to test 4.390.

Indicators

It would be more appropriate to expect a retracement of the index but given the strong volumes on Friday, these suggest a continuation at least up to 4.390.

Once this level has been reached, we expect a consolidation phase, thus allowing a reconciliation with the 50MA average and a reduced divergence between RSI and price.

MACD signals strong bullish momentum albeit very close to a bearish crossover.

The general setup of the S&P500 remains very fragile and until there is a more consistent retracement to the 50MA we do not recommend long positions.

Support at 4,286.

Resistance at 4.390.

Nasdaq 100 (#NDX)

NASDAQ had a positive week up + 1.25%.

For the week ahead, we are in favor of a retest of previous levels at 14.420 and 14.123.

Indicators

We believe that the Nasdaq risk / reward is now very much in favour of long positions: despite having a very strong uptrend, looking at previous swings whenever the #NDX has moved more than 5% from the 50MA had then strong bearish movements.

A decisive bearish movement would not mean a change in trend, but rather a physiological rebalancing of the trend.

The MACD appears to want to cross to the downside.

The RSI has now reached overbought, the last time was in September 2020.

Support at 14,420.

Resistance at 14,827.

Dow Jones (#DJI)

DOW JONES had a week up + 0.51%.

For the coming week we expect a continuation of the uptrend with a target, in the short term, of 35.093.

Indicators

The index this week managed to reconcile with the 50MA which we consider a very positive factor for further bullish momentum.

The MACD has picked up speed and is now above the 0 level, supported by a RSI that has broken the bearish trend line and can now support bullish swings.

Support at 34.261.

Resistance 35.096.