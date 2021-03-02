DAX 30 | UK100 | Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: Bullish Impulsive pattern
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Wave (ii) found support at the 618% retracement
Trading Levels: The 14,000 as the tested support creates the long trades
DAX30 Trading Strategy: Looking for the 14000 as the tested support for long trades
