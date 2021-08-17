DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 September tests minor support at 15890/870 with better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730.
EuroStoxx 50 September unexpectedly seeing minor profit taking.
FTSE 100 September unexpectedly broke support at 7130/20 for a buying opportunity at 7085/75. Longs here worked perfectly on the bounce to 7135/45.
Daily analysis
Dax downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15890/870 then better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730. Strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15595.
Holding minor support at 15890/870 targets 15920/940 & 15990. A break above the all time high at 16024 targets 16100/110. Further gains this week target 16210/230.
EuroStoxx September first support at 4175, better support at 4155/50. Longs need stops below 4140. A break lower meets a buying opportunity at 4115/05. Longs need stops below 4095.
Minor resistance at 4205/10. A break higher retests 4234/38. Above 4240 look for 4260/65.
FTSE September retests the buying opportunity at 7085/75, stop below 7070. A break lower is a sell signal targeting strong support at 7020/00. Longs need stops below 6980.
Longs at 7085/75 target 7135/45 & 7178/88, before a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17. A break above 7230 is a new buy signal initially targeting 7290/7310.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.