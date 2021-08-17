DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE

Dax 30 September tests minor support at 15890/870 with better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730.

EuroStoxx 50 September unexpectedly seeing minor profit taking.

FTSE 100 September unexpectedly broke support at 7130/20 for a buying opportunity at 7085/75. Longs here worked perfectly on the bounce to 7135/45.

Daily analysis

Dax downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15890/870 then better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730. Strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15595.

Holding minor support at 15890/870 targets 15920/940 & 15990. A break above the all time high at 16024 targets 16100/110. Further gains this week target 16210/230.

EuroStoxx September first support at 4175, better support at 4155/50. Longs need stops below 4140. A break lower meets a buying opportunity at 4115/05. Longs need stops below 4095.

Minor resistance at 4205/10. A break higher retests 4234/38. Above 4240 look for 4260/65.

FTSE September retests the buying opportunity at 7085/75, stop below 7070. A break lower is a sell signal targeting strong support at 7020/00. Longs need stops below 6980.

Longs at 7085/75 target 7135/45 & 7178/88, before a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17. A break above 7230 is a new buy signal initially targeting 7290/7310.

