DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 September beat first resistance at 15550/580.
EuroStoxx 50 September retests first resistance at 4110/20 & reverses from 4125. We bottomed exactly at minor support at 4095/90.
FTSE 100 September beat strong resistance at 6970/80 but held 10 ticks above strong resistance at 7020/30.
Daily analysis
Dax beat resistance at 15550/580 to retest the 2 week high at 15680/690. A break above 15720 retests strong resistance at the all time high at 15770/800. Obviously a sustained break above 15820 is a buy signal, initially targeting 15920/940.
Strong support at 15580/550. Longs need stops below 15520.
EuroStoxx September beats resistance at 4110/20 to retest the 2021 high at 4160/70. Obviously a break above here is a buy signal initially targeting 4195/99.
Minor support at 4110/00 then strong support at 4070/60. Longs need stops below 4050.
FTSE September has had a great run recently to just 8 ticks from the next target of 7080/90. On a break above 7100 look for 7135/45.
Strong support at 7030/20 & strong support at 6990/80. Longs need stops below 6960.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
Gold swings in a familiar range of $1,810 and $1,830
Gold pares all the previous day’s gain and falls back to the familiar trading range. After testing the high of $1,835 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. The US Treasury yields bounce off their lows following Fed’s official’s hawkish comments.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.